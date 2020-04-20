The main Brazilian stock index resisted the strong negative pressure from Wall Street and closed practically stable on Monday, with the declines in shares of Petrobras and Vale being offset by gains in paper from retail companies.

After falling more than 2% in the day’s low, the Ibovespa still experienced a reversal above 80 thousand points. After the adjustments, the index showed a negative variation of 0.02%, at 78,972.76 points.

Despite the session squeezed between the weekend and the Tiradentes national holiday on Tuesday, a condition that normally dictates a lukewarm session, the financial turnover was strong, of 35.15 billion reais, driven by the 14.5 billion of the year stock options.

Stocks started the day under pressure from a crunch in oil prices, with US futures trading at negative values ​​for the first time in history after traders liquidated positions amid the rapid filling of reserves at the Cushing distribution center in Oklahoma.

On Wall Street, shares in energy companies pushed the S&P 500 down 1.78%.

On the São Paulo stock exchange, the same movement put pressure on Petrobras shares, which ended the day among the loss leaders. In addition, Vale also retreated after publishing disappointing operating figures.

“But those from companies in other sectors have started to recover,” said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, investment advisor at Renascença DTVM.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS fell 1.12%, following the fall in international oil prices from a distance. PETROBRAS ON lost 0.9%. Physical demand for oil has dried up, creating a global oversupply at a time when billions of people stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, leading to a collapse in New York prices.

-VALE ON decreased 3.5%. On Friday night, the mining company announced that iron ore production in the first quarter fell 18% compared to the same period in 2019, below the guidance of the company, which also revised the projection for the year to 310 million to 330 million euros. tons, compared to the previous forecast of 340-355 million tons.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA rose 8.72%, in a very positive day for shares of retail companies with a strong presence in electronic commerce. B2W gained 4.63%, while LOJAS RENNER grew 4%.

– Among the banks, ITAÚ UNIBANCO lost 2.5%, on a negative day for the banking sector. The Federal Court of Brasilia prohibited banks from distributing more than 25% of the profit to shareholders and also from charging payroll deductible credit to the INSS or their own regime for a period of 4 months.

