The Ibovespa closed higher on Friday, guaranteeing yet another positive weekly result, packed by optimism on Wall Street, but without being able to overcome 80 thousand points again, amid noise in the Brazilian political-financial scenario.

São Paulo Stock Exchange 04/03/2019 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Reference index in the national stock market, Ibovespa rose 1.51%, to 78,990.29 points, reaching 79,846.43 points in the day’s high. The financial volume amounted to 19.76 billion reais.

In the week, Ibovespa had a gain of 1.68%, expanding the positive performance in April to 8.18%. In the year, it still accounts for a decline of 31.7%.

News of plans for a gradual reopening of the North American economy and a potential drug against Covid-19 animated the start of business, after two consecutive sessions of downturn in the São Paulo stock exchange.

In the view of analyst Ilan Arbetman, of Ativa Investimentos, the exchanges responded particularly well to the result of the new medicine. “It is in fact something new and that may prove to be an interesting alternative for combating the virus,” he said, considering, however, that it is still too early to point out its accuracy.

The drug, remdesivir, from the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, was used in small-scale tests by a Chicago hospital, but it showed positive results in the treatment of fever and respiratory symptoms produced by Covid-19. Gilead’s shares rose nearly 10% on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump also unveiled plans yesterday to reopen the U.S. economy, which animated markets on Friday. The disease has killed more than 32,600 Americans.

“Having a plan, having something materialized removes some uncertainties and starts to answer some key questions of the process, which is interesting for the market,” said Arbetman.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up 2.68%.

The trajectory in the Brazilian trading session, however, lost breath throughout the day, with the Ibovespa reaching a negative sign, at 77,754.45 points, at the minimum of the session.

For investment analyst José Falcão, from Easynvest, the political climate in the country is behind this loss of strength of Ibovespa, with the declared war between the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, and the president Jair Bolsonaro, in addition to the resignation Luiz Henrique Mandetta of the Ministry of Health command.

Falcão considered that the coronavirus-related crisis is far from being solved in Brazil, and Mandetta’s dismissal brings more instability.

In the same vein, Arbetman stressed that a growing division between Executive and Legislative puts into doubt the prospects for the country, especially in the post-pandemic context, “where the need for a settlement between the parties is striking for the local economy to grow again” .

The new PEC text of the war budget, approved by the Senate on Friday, with more restrictions for Central Bank operations in the purchase of securities in the market, was also cited by Falcão as another negative factor.

Even so, the Easynvest analyst pointed out that, in the short term, the Brazilian stock exchange has shown more rationality. In addition to the accumulated increase in April, the Ibovespa recorded an appreciation of 28% since the lowest intraday of the year, on March 19, of 61,690.53 points.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON rose 2.9%, after slightly better than expected data on industrial production in March in China, in addition to the promise of new measures to stimulate the world’s second largest economy. The company reports production and sales data later this Friday.

– PETROBRAS PN advanced 2.61% driven by higher prices of Brent oil abroad. From the news about the company, Petrobras said it sees a brief resumption of platforms after coronavirus, as well as rebutting the ethanol sector and said that an extra fee on gasoline would generate risks.

– MULTIPLAN ON jumped 11.44%, with the shopping sector among the biggest increases on the Ibovespa. IGUATEMI ON gained 3.28% and BRMALLS ON rose 2.24%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN and BRADESCO PN advanced 1.8% and 1.95%, respectively, after losses in the last two trading sessions, endorsing the improvement. BANCO DO BRASIL ON appreciated by 2.71%.

– COSAN ON retreated 5.64%, after disclosing that Raízen Combustíveis sales in the otto cycle (gasoline and ethanol) dropped by 50%, while in diesel the retraction was 25%. “In the aviation segment, demand continues to be impacted by the reduction in the networks operated by its main customers, reaching a drop of up to 80%,” stated Cosan.

(Alberto Alerigi Jr. edition)

