The Ibovespa had a volatile session this Thursday, with concerns about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Brazilian economy and the political environment still full of noise undermining the positive influence of the external scenario and the above-expected cut in the Selic rate On the eve.

At 15:03, Ibovespa fell 0.74 percent, to 78,480.32 points, having already fluctuated from the low of 78,061.44 points to the high of 80,061.19 points. The financial volume reached 21.1 billion reais.

The decision of the Central Bank to reduce the country’s basic interest rate to 3% per year, caused the dollar to accelerate, reaching 5.8780 reais at the peak of the session in the spot market, and supported actions by exporters, in a movement still supported by data from China’s foreign trade better than expected.

In addition, a lower interest environment in the country tends to favor the migration of resources to assets such as stocks, in search of more income.

But these potential positive components for the Ibovespa ran up against concerns about the size of the damage in Brazilian companies, due to the containment measures, as well as in the country’s accounts because of government aid. All of this against the background of a more tense political scene.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved the project to aid states and municipalities, which follows presidential sanction, which provides for the transfer of 60 billion reais to federal entities.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said earlier that businessmen warned the government that, if coronavirus containment measures are maintained, in 30 days the food and products on the shelves may start to run out.

“And then you enter a system not only of economic collapse, but of social disorganization,” he stated at the door of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), where he participated alongside President Jair Bolsonaro and a delegation of businesspeople from the last minute with the court’s president, Dias Toffoli.

For analyst Ilan Arbertman, from Ativa Investimentos, the aligned statement of Bolsonaro and Guedes had a good repercussion, but there is no speech that removes the risk and political effervescence from the investors’ radar, which continues to penalize domestic assets.

“All of this in a fragile moment in the country’s economy. We cannot ignore ‘terms’ like 10 million jobs lost, the economy collapsed. All of this has reinforced the understanding in the market that the recovery of the economy may take longer than was anticipated “, he added.

But early on, Roberto Setubal, co-chairman of Itaú Unibanco’s board of directors, estimated that it could take two years for the economy to fully recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Corporate balance sheets also occupied the spotlight, with Banco do Brasil showing a result considered positive by analysts, but unable to avoid the negative pressure on bank papers, given the gloomy economic prospects.

Ambev was also a negative highlight, after a sharp drop in profit in the first quarter and the prospect that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the results of the second quarter is materially greater.

Notre Dame Intermédica appeared on the positive side, after disclosing a strong increase in quarterly earnings, practically unscathed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that affected most of the country’s economic sectors since the second half of March.

Among the exporters, the paper and pulp sector stands out, with Bradesco BBI analysts still raising the recommendation for Suzano to ‘outperform’ and the target price from 42 to 58 reais, and reiterating ‘outperform’ for Klabin, with an increase of target price, from 21 to 27 reais.

