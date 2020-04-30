The Ibovespa registered an adjustment session on Thursday, justified by the increase of more than 10% of the previous three trading sessions, also following the negative movement of stock exchanges abroad and with Bradesco shares standing out negatively after the release of results.

At 11:35, the Ibovespa was down 1.73% to 81,730.04 points. The financial volume was 6.2 billion reais.

On the eve, the index advanced 2.3%, closing business at the best level since March 11, above 83 thousand points.

For Levante Investimentos analysts, although the broad scenario remains positive, this Thursday is marked by a “communion of small factors that will be responsible for bringing down the stock market”, citing the increase in unemployment, Bradesco’s financial results, the holiday Friday and a profit-making movement, common after three days of positive performance.

Brazil’s unemployment rate ended the first quarter at 12.2%, with 12.85 million unemployed in the country, in a seasonal movement, but which already shows the first signs of the impact of the coronavirus on the labor market.[nAQN02H2IH[nAQN02H2IH

The special secretary of Privatization, Divestment and Markets of the Ministry of Economy, Salim Mattar, estimated on Thursday that the unemployment rate in the country may even double due to the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the economy.

“In Brazil, we already had a high unemployment rate. It is assumed that this previous unemployment may increase between 50% to 100% of what was the previous rate,” he said, in a live promoted by the bank Credit Suisse.

On Wall Street, indexes also retreated in the face of poor US unemployment claims. Initial orders totaled 3.839 million in seasonally adjusted data for the week ending April 25, the government said.

This morning, the S&P 500 index was down 0.6%, while the Dow Jones was down 0.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BRADESCO PN fell 5.8% at the negative end of the index. The bank said it will close more than 300 branches this year, after reporting a nearly 40% drop in recurring net income compared to the previous year, below the average estimate by analysts. In the sector, ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN fell 2.2% and SANTANDER BR UNT fell 4.6%.

– MULTIPLAN ON dropped 5%. The company reported that first quarter net income almost doubled over the same period last year, driven by strong sales performance until mid-March. In a conference call, executives cited concern about unemployment, which should take away purchasing power from consumers in the coming months.

– SUZANO ON gained 2.7%, as one of the few positive highlights of the index. The session was positive for the paper and cellulose sector, with KLABIN UNT advancing 3.8%.

– WEG ON lost 2.4%, after stating that it expects a drop in demand for short cycle products in the coming months.

-PETROBRAS PN appreciated 0.8%, while PETROBRAS ON rose 0.4%, even after accumulating more than 14% increase this week. The company’s Board of Directors approved a new management model for Multidisciplinary Health Care (AMS) for employees, which should save at least 6.2 billion reais in ten years (at present value).

