Brazilian assets registered an important deterioration in business this morning, with all attention turned to the Minister of Justice and Public Security, who may announce his departure from the government at a press conference scheduled for 11 am. The Bovespa Index operates with a fall of around 5%.

According to the blog of journalist Fausto Macedo, Moro will announce his resignation from office with a very forceful statement regarding his decision to leave the government after President Jair Bolsonaro imposed a name to command the Federal Police.

Maurício Valeixo’s resignation from the position of director-general was published this morning in the Official Gazette of the Union. The BR Político blog states that, along with the departure of the government, the former Lava Jato judge must already give the message what your performance will be from now on, and explain the reasons that led you to leave your position.

In the midst of the adverse climate, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes canceled the live that he would do at 10:30 for Itaú Personnalité. The withdrawal was announced a few minutes before the start of the event, which already had more than 3 thousand people connected. In the market, the fear is that Guedes will be the next to leave the government, which would further amplify the political crisis.

At 10:53 am, the Ibovespa had a 4.78% drop, to 75,863.49 points. At the low of the day, it fell by 5.01%. American stock markets opened slightly higher, with no strength to limit losses here. In the analysis by groups of stocks, the worst falls are located in real estate and consumer stocks. Retail stocks decline even with the expectation of a gradual resumption of activities, expected soon. Lojas Renner and Lojas Americanas, for example, suffered a loss of more than 7%.

For the strategist Jefferson Laatus, the current scenario is terrible and will be reflected in the stock business, as the future index already shows. “Moro’s departure would represent the dismantling of the Bolsonaro government’s ‘dream ministry’. Many voted for Bolsonaro because of his team and she is dismounting,” he says. For Laatus, even if Moro announces that he will stay in the ministry, nothing changes in terms of the scenario.

In the macroeconomic news, we highlight in the last hour the current account data for March. According to the Central Bank, there was a surplus of US $ 868 million in the period, after a deficit of US $ 3.904 billion in February. The month’s figure was within the survey carried out by Projections Broadcast, which had a deficit range of US $ 2.550 billion to a surplus of US $ 1.321 billion (negative median of US $ 300 million). Direct Investments in the Country (IDP) totaled US $ 7.621 billion in March, above estimates, which ranged from US $ 4.700 billion to US $ 7.100 billion, with a median of US $ 6,500 billion.

