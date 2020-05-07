The Ibovespa closed down on Thursday, after a volatile session, with concerns about the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Brazilian economy and the political environment still full of noise undermining the positive influence of the external scenario and the cut above the expected from the Selic rate the day before.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 1.2%, to 78,118.57 points, after oscillating from the minimum of 78,061.44 points to the maximum of 80,061.19 points, with corporate balance sheets also on the radar of financial agents. The financial volume reached 29.4 billion reais. In the week, the performance is negative by 2.97%.

The decision of the Central Bank to reduce the country’s basic interest rate to 3% per year, caused the dollar to accelerate, reaching 5.8780 reais at the peak of the session in the spot market, which supported the actions of exporters, in a movement still supported. better than expected foreign trade data from China.

The 0.75 percentage point cut also reinforces the environment of lower interest rates in the country, which tends to favor the migration of resources to assets such as stocks, in search of more income.

But these potential positive components for the Ibovespa ran into concerns about the size of the damage in Brazilian companies, due to the containment measures, as well as in the country’s accounts because of government aid. All of this against the background of a more tense political scene.

On Wednesday, the Senate approved the project to aid states and municipalities, which follows presidential sanction, which provides for the transfer of 60 billion reais to federal entities. President Jair Bolsonaro, meanwhile, said on Thursday that he will veto part of the project.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said earlier that businessmen warned the government that, if coronavirus containment measures are maintained, in 30 days the food and products on the shelves may start to run out.

“And then you enter a system not only of economic collapse, but of social disorganization,” he said at the door of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), where he participated alongside Bolsonaro and a delegation of businesspeople from the last minute with the court president, Dias Toffoli.

For analyst Ilan Arbertman, from Ativa Investimentos, the aligned statement of Bolsonaro and Guedes had a good repercussion, but there is no speech that removes the risk and political effervescence from the investors’ radar, which continues to penalize domestic assets.

“All of this in a fragile moment in the country’s economy. We cannot ignore ‘terms’ like 10 million jobs lost, the economy collapsed. All of this has reinforced the understanding in the market that the recovery of the economy may take longer than was anticipated “, he added.

This Thursday, Roberto Setubal, co-chairman of the board of directors of Itaú Unibanco, estimated that it may take two years for the economy to recover completely from the coronavirus crisis. He added that it was impossible to save all companies.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed up 1.15%, supported by corporate balance sheets, with emphasis on PayPal numbers, which helped investors to divert attention from more data showing weakness in the labor market because of the pandemic of coronavirus.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BANCO DO BRASIL ON fell 2.7%, even with a result considered positive by analysts, but unable to avoid the negative pressure on bank shares, which accounted for the biggest downward pressure on the Ibovespa, given the bleak economic prospects, in addition to the cut of Selic. BRADESCO PN fell 4.3% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN lost 3.6%.

– AMBEV ON closed at 2.45%, after a sharp drop in profit for the first quarter and the prospect that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the results of the second quarter is materially greater.

– TOTVS ON lost 7.52%, even after revenue and profit for the first quarter just below the forecast of analysts, reinforcing that the technology sector was one of the few to have gone almost unscathed to the first economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

– NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA ON rose 4.11% after reporting a strong increase in quarterly profit, practically unscathed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that hit most of the country’s economic sectors since the second half of March.

– SUZANO ON and KLABIN UNIT advanced 7.50% and 10.93%, respectively, with Bradesco BBI analysts’ reports as background, raising Suzano’s recommendation to ‘outperform’ – and the target price from 42 to 58 reais – and reiterating ‘outperform’ for Klabin – with a rise in the target price from 21 to 27 reais.

– MARFRIG ON rose 7.33% and MINERVA ON closed at a high of 7.30, also benefited by prospects for record exports of beef across the country in 2020. JBS ON appreciated 5.68%. In the case of Marfrig, Credit Suisse started hedging with ‘outperform’.

– VALE ON closed with an increase of 3.88%, further favored by the high iron ore prices in China, with the mining and steel sector as a whole rising. GERDAU PN advanced 6.96%.

– PETROBRAS PN appreciated 0.93% and PETROBRAS ON gained 2.01%, despite the worsening of oil prices in the international market. Sources heard by . said Petrobras postponed plans to sell a slice of the Marlim pole in the Campos Basin.

– LOCALIZA ON decreased 8.4%, among the negative highlights. The mayor of São Paulo announced on Thursday that the rotation of vehicles will return to the city next Monday in an even more restricted form, in which only half of the cars will be able to circulate in the capital per day.

– ECORODOVIAS ON lost 6.69%, against the background of data showing a 24% drop in consolidated vehicle traffic from March 16 to May 5, 2020 compared to a similar interval in 2019. CCR ON ended in a low 7.08%.

