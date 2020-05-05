The São Paulo stock exchange was rehearsing improvement on Tuesday, after two consecutive declines, finding support in news about the reopening of economies abroad, while investors reflected figures for the first quarter of Itaú Unibanco.

At 10:22, the Ibovespa rose 1.48% to 80,041.53 points.

In the view of the Guide Investimentos team, the benign bias in global equity markets finds support in the continuity of the economic reopening movement around the world, according to a report to clients sent earlier.

In the old continent, regional governors in Germany will set out measures to further ease the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic on a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In the US, California, on Monday, announced the first steps to reactivate the state’s economy, giving the green light for stores to open this week, albeit with restrictions.

In London, the FTSE 100 was up 1.7%, while in New York, the future of the S&P 500 was up 1.3%.

“There is a growing feeling that the worst for the global economy is now, while feedlots are taking place and treatments for coronavirus are not proven … From here it only gets better, as feedlots are eased and treatments are found,” said analyst Jasper Lawler, head of research at the London Capital Group.

From the Brazilian scene, the corporate news highlights the balance sheet of the largest bank in the country, Itaú Unibanco, which greatly expanded the provision for expected losses due to defaults due to the development of the coronavirus. The bank’s shares were up 1.28%.

In the political-economic panorama, the Chamber of Deputies concluded on Monday evening the approval in the first round of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the War Budget, which separates the budget from the expenses destined to fight the pandemic from the General Budget of the Union.

