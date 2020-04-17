The São Paulo stock exchange started Friday with strong gains, after two sessions of decline, packed by the upward bias in overseas share markets, amid hopes related to relief in confinement measures due to Covid-19, as well as breakthrough in the development of a drug against the virus.

At 10:23, Ibovespa was up 2.16% to 79,495.32 points.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans the day before to reopen the economy after blockades to stem the spread of Covid-19, which has already killed more than 32,600 Americans. He argued that a prolonged strike could be profoundly damaging to the economy.

Investors also echo news published the day before detailing encouraging data on a drug to potentially treat Covid-19. The future of the S&P 500 was up 2.5%.

Still in the external scene, the Chinese GDP decreased 6.8% between January and March in comparison with the previous year, official data showed on Friday, against analysts’ expectation of a 6.5% decrease, in the first contraction of the second largest world economy since at least 1992.

But the good side was a much smaller drop than expected in industrial production in March – down 1.1% in comparison with the previous year, against the expectation of a 7.3% contraction.

The day before, the Ibovespa fell 1.29%, to 77,811.85 points.

For the BTG Pactual team, however, despite all the recovery seen in recent days, the watchword remains cautious, as soon there will be more accurate news on the economic side, including the worsening of the fiscal framework.

“As for variable income, the scenario is still very uncertain”, says a note sent by the bank’s management area, citing difficulty for analysts to project any expectation of profits, cash generation and corporate indebtedness (among several other metrics).

“Ibovespa’s cheap or expensive judgment is more difficult, due to a lack of fundamentals.”

