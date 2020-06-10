IBM steps out of the race to develop facial recognition algorithms using artificial intelligence systems. This was stated by its CEO, Arvind Kirsha, in a letter sent to the US Congress last Monday. The justification? He says oppose the use of this technology for mass surveillance and racial control.

“IBM no longer offers IBM’s facial recognition software or general-purpose analysis software,” says Kirsha. Neither that of other suppliers:

“IBM strongly opposes and will not condone the use of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations and basic freedoms, or any other purpose that is not consistent with our values ​​and principles of trust and transparency.

IBM facial recognition ruled out

IBM cites their proposal, dated 1953 and more than a decade before the Civil Rights Act, in which they defended the “equal right to live and work in the United States.” More specifically at IBM, where people would be hired “regardless of race, color, or creed.” An answer that contrasts sharply with a more than documented collaboration with the Nazi regime in the 30s and 40s of the last century.

IBM facial recognition will gradually fadeSince some of your current clients will continue to receive support. However, they will stop marketing, selling or updating these systems, on which they had worked to improve their impartiality.

Facial recognition plays a role of increasing relevance in law enforcement agencies in multiple countries. Under criticism after the murder of George Floyd on May 25, IBM is also advancing some proposals so that the United States Congress can reform the bodies and legislate in a “responsible” way with this technology. According to Axios, IBM claims that this decision is made after a multi-month evaluation and has already been passed on to its customers.

Arvind points to the control that we must exercise over artificial intelligence systems to prevent still latent biases from reproducing in society. An obvious example of this is in these facial recognition systems.

Biased risks and loss of privacy

As The Verge recalls, in 2018 when researchers Joy Buolamwini and Timnit Gebru analyzed gender and skin color biases. Both turned out to be effectively present, with the worst outcome for IBM software. The faces of light-skinned men were recognized with 99.7% accuracy, while those of black women fell to 65.3%.

Gender shades

This is considered one of the tests that artificial intelligence systems reproduce trends harmful in our society, even if they have not been actively proposed for this purpose. Of course, this kind of effect adds to privacy concerns.

However, IBM is also facing criticism for stepping back with a technology that has been outclassed by the competition.