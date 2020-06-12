Considering that this technology can be used for cases such as mass surveillance, which goes against its ethics, the IBM company announced that it will no longer investigate, develop or offer general-purpose facial analysis or recognition software.

In a letter sent to the United States Congress, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said: “IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the uses of any technology, including facial recognition offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, the racial profiling, violations of human rights and basic freedoms, or any purpose that is not consistent with our values ​​and principles of trust and transparency, “he says in his letter.

He also said he believes it is necessary to create a dialogue at the national level to debate the ethical implications of facial recognition technology being used by national law enforcement agencies. The relevance of this is that these systems have recently been targeted because they could be part of possible privacy violations through racial biases.

And it is that while facial recognition technology has improved a lot in the last decade thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. It has been detected that the systems, especially those provided by private companies with little federal regulation or supervision, present bias in areas such as age, race and ethnicity, which can make the tools unreliable for the application of the law and security and, on the contrary, can be used to infringe human rights.

Various studies and analysts in the United States have verified the risks that facial recognition systems imply in terms of privacy violations since, for example, some have used social networks to generate, without the consent of users, a database which is then used in companies and by authorities arguing national security. In addition to that technology has not always proven to be reliable in its results.

In his letter Krishna also said that more open and equitable avenues need to be created for all Americans to acquire marketable skills and training, and suggested that Congress consider scaling up IBM’s P-Tech school model.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad