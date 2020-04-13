         IBM to Offer Free COBOL Training to Help Mobilize Programmers During the COVID-19 Crisis

Earlier this April we learned of the desperate search for COBOL programmers that were taking place in some states in the United States. The reason: its social security systems for the unemployed They use this programming language that dates back to the 50s and there are no trained personnel to deal with the failures they are presenting..

The issue is not a problem of COBOL as such, it is that for years practically nobody studies itBecause it is an old and unattractive language that was no longer taught in schools, even though it is still present in lots of critical infrastructure around the world. Hence, companies like IBM are taking the opportunity to offer some resources.

Free courses through Coursera and forums for job seekers

The company is designing a new open source course to teach COBOL to beginners. The program was designed with clients of IBM and a higher education institution to offer high-level COBOL training using VSCode.

This course will be available this week through Coursera, with videos, laboratories and completely free and public domain materials. The course will also be offered through IBM’s own training platform.

In addition to this, the company announced the creation of a portal to connect COBOL programmers with potential employers, so that retired veterans, volunteers or any student who has completed COBOL courses can find work or ways to collaborate.

And, together with this a technical forum in which Experienced COBOL programmers will be offering free advice during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Open Mainframe Project

But IBM is not the only company that will be offering COBOL resources to help during the pandemic. Thanks to the Open Mainframe Project, a program of the Linux Foundation and IBM itself, they also have the collaboration of Companies like Broadcom, Phoenix Software, Rocket Software, SUSE, Vicom Infinity and Zoss Team will also be collaborating..

For example, SUSE is offering a free one-year subscription to the developer version of SUSE Linxu Enterprise Server, highlighting its wide variety of COBOL packages.

