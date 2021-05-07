IBM succeeds in creating a 2-nanometer chip. Will there be a technological revolution?

05/07/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

IBM claims again an important position in the chipset industry after getting the first 2 nanometer chip. The company has explained that it has been able to insert 50,000 million transistors in a chip the size of the eye of a fingernail. The architecture will be able to help processor designers create chips with a 45% increase in performance with the same power as 7nm chips, or the same level of performance using 75% less power. According to IBM, they want developers to play around with this to create chips that are halfway between energetic performance and the rest.

Devices with 2 nanometer processors they could extend up to four times the life of a battery that currently mounts a 7nm chipset. IBM explains that you would only need charge your phone every four days. Laptops would receive a speed boost from these processors, while autonomous vehicles would improve detection and reaction to objects more quickly. In addition, it will allow an increase in the efficiency of artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G, as well as quantum computing.

IBM has achieved this brutal leap against its competitors, the Apple M1, A14 and Huawei’s Kirin 9000. Also, the same has happened with AMD or Qualcomm that use 5nm for their creation.