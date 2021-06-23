IBM SkillsBuild: Employability for Underserved Populations

In recent years, information and communication technologies (ICT) began to play a key role in the teaching and learning process, regardless of educational level.

ICT very closely touches students in schools, colleges and universities, and workers who want or need to improve their skills to re-enter the labor market.

However, the question we must ask ourselves is: Are we all on an equal footing to access technology?

According to the World Economic Forum, closing the global skills gap could add $ 11.5 trillion to global GDP by 2028, but education and training systems would have to keep pace with market demands.

Additionally, as reflected in a new study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), job applicants face huge challenges, with one in four global respondents planning to change employers in 2021.

This is especially important for underserved populations that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

If we adhere to the evidence that the advancement of technology does not seem to slow down and will also be a key factor in the economic development of society, we must focus on giving the entire population access to quality tools and content, to achieve equality of opportunities for all, including the possibility of development and potential for professional growth.

Disruptive technologies have already begun to enter the educational world, almost at the same time as they do in other areas of society.

However, there is no standardization in access to these resources at all social and educational levels.

For this reason, it is essential to be able to create free programs and initiatives with universal access, in which the most vulnerable populations can access quality tools and content on disruptive technologies, and thus potentially be able to democratize the use of technology, starting with education. .

To help meet this need, IBM announced at VivaTech a new alliance with 30 global organizations, including governments, universities, nonprofits and employment agencies, with the goal of enhancing the skills and employability of underserved populations.

The alliance spans 12 countries and includes Latin American organizations such as Junior Achievement Americas, Laboratoria, and Argencon.

These organizations will take advantage of IBM SkillsBuild – a free and open online learning program that aims to empower entrepreneurs and job candidates with career readiness for the workplace and technical skills for any industry – with their members, in mostly underserved populations, including veterans, women, refugees, and unemployed young adults.

The scope of the alliance is as follows:

Job applicants gain access to a broad portfolio of interactive courses in languages ​​including English, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish (Portuguese later this year); access to personalized coaching; the ability to complete portfolio creation projects; and online credentials to show your skills to potential employers. Students entering the program can self-assess their job interests and skills, helping them identify and connect with a learning path that is tailored to their abilities. The learning paths and badges cover everything from specific technical skill sets such as cloud computing, web development, Linux systems administration, data analytics, cybersecurity, blockchain, and more. Students can also take courses on how to conduct job searches and improve professional and job skills such as collaboration, presentation, time management, customer service and critical thinking, including mindfulness.

This builds on IBM’s goal of training 500,000 people through the IBM SkillsBuild program by the end of the year. In addition, the collaboration will also collectively provide 15,000 individuals with special program-based learning experiences, including personalized trainings, and the opportunity to apply for a job and connect with the workforce, with real career opportunities, including a commitment to secure 7,000 jobs at different industries

By putting skills at the center, we can all make the tech industry more diverse and inclusive. With this alliance, we can provide more people in Latin America who are re-entering the workforce or relaunching their careers with the skills they need today for the jobs of the future. (Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Vice President and Global Social Responsibility Leader)