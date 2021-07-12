IBM Skills Academy: breaking the technology barrier

Automation, blockchain, artificial intelligence (IA) and quantum computing are some of the skills that new leaders will be trained with at the IBM Skills Academy.

This program is now part of the curriculum of the Master in Business Analytics from EGADE Business School, with which it is sought to train a new generation of leaders.

IBM Skills Academy: training for the future

Around the world, approximately 120 million professionals will have to be trained or retrained due to the increasing use of AI, automation and new technologies.

This was revealed by a survey conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value among professionals in 12 of the world’s largest economies.

The study also notes that many high-level executives (C-Suite), who accelerated the digital transformation in their organizations, they assure that the lack of technological skills in their teams is one of their biggest obstacles to the present and future plans of their organizations.

Training for a virtual world

According to IBM, the new program seeks to meet the needs of an increasingly virtual world and prepare emerging leaders to new digital capabilities.

The IBM Skills Academy is a joint graduate program developed in conjunction with the Tecnológico de Monterrey, through an agreement.

It will allow professionals to develop skills to understand and take advantage of new technologies such as Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Data Science.

An educational revolution

According to Osmar Zavaleta, interim dean of EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey, “the future of organizations will depend on the transformation of their processes, products, services, culture, structures and business models, to generate greater innovation and more value to its customers ”.

He said that with the incorporation of the IBM Skills Academy program to the Master in Business Analytics, these purposes are strengthened.

“To develop omnipresent leaders with a comprehensive vision of business and the necessary skills to transform their organizations and contribute innovative solutions to the challenges facing society.”

New leaders for a new reality

The pandemic caused by the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 caused by Covid-19 accelerated the digitization processes.

During the last year and a half, the importance of applying exponential technologies to produce more efficient, effective and flexible processes has been reinforced.

“For us at IBM it is essential to work together with institutions of high educational prestige such as EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey, in order to continue contributing to the training of new generations of transformational leaders of business and society ”, commented Eduardo Gutiérrez, president and CEO of IBM México.

Learn more about women in leadership positions

Solve business problems

The IBM Skills Academy digital platform was developed to implement industry labs, conferences and use cases focused on solving real business problems.

This type of training focused on real life transfers skills highly valued in the labor market, IBM said in a statement.

The first generation of this postgraduate program began last April, you will already be able to take advantage of the advantages that the IBM program represents.

The IBM Skills Academy program offers each generation of the Master in Business Analytics different trainings based on the “Train the Trainer” (T3) methodology, given by IBM experts.

The tools will benefit students focused on developing the skills necessary to cope with the changes that industries are going through today with emerging and open source technologies.

Upon completion of the courses, teachers and students will be able to receive digital badges from IBM and college credits as they prepare for the current and future job market.