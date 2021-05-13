IBM seeks to attract value through new technology initiatives

IBM, through its CEO, Arvind Krishna at Think Conference Virtual, has explained that it seeks to modernize the company’s business.

“There is a big problem around unlocking the value of all the data that the company collects and therefore the first set of advances that we have made is related to artificial intelligence,” Krishna said.

With the improvements over artificial intelligence that drives the Cloud Pak for Data, customers can get their questions answered up to eight times faster than before already almost half the cost of comparable data warehouses.

Watson Orchestrate it is a new interactive AI capability designed to increase employee productivity in sales, human resources, and operations. It integrates with Slack (WORK), Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP), and Workday (WDAY).

Leading brands have also adopted IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI Solutions. CVS Health, for example, is using the company’s Watson Assistant to help manage the high volume of customer calls the pharmacy chain receives as it launches its COVID-19 vaccine program.

“In three weeks, we put in place a Watson chat agent, which could actually handle about two-thirds of the calls,” Krishha said. “Think of it in a regulated industry like healthcare, answering really precise questions and being able to handle them with an AI broker, I think it’s the power of enterprise AI and the power of what Watson can bring to them.”

Kirshna has worked at IBM since 1990, driving the 2019 Red Hat purchase and succeeding Ginni Rometty as CEO at the height of the pandemic in April 2020.

It has since made 11 acquisitions, spun off the less profitable IT infrastructure unit, and continues to invest heavily in cloud and AI.

This has benefited it, in the first quarter results the firm returned to growth driven mainly by the cloud. But the challenge has been to maintain steady growth.

“We will continue to see growing results as we go down this year, and even more in ’22. As we get to ’22 and beyond, that’s where we’ll start to see the sustainable return to achieving single-digit growth, “he said. “But we have to continue executing the strategy that we have outlined.”

Part of this is investing $ 1 billion in the growing ecosystem with its partners that include Samsung and Siemens. This means partners leverage Red Hat OpenShift for on-premises and multi-cloud application deployments.

It also announced 30 partners to help further drive business and technology automation, including Infosys, Intel and LTI.

Krishna believes that the coronavirus pandemic has “dramatically accelerated” the adoption of artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

“I think that ten years of digital acceleration has become the first two, that is, 2020 and 2021,” said Krishna. “We’re going to look at this moment in history, and maybe we’ll call it the moment the world went completely digital.”