IBM sales grow again after a year of declines due to the strength of the cloud business

By Munsif Vengattil

Apr 19 (Reuters) – International Business Machines Corp again posted first-quarter sales growth on Monday after a year of declines and beat Wall Street forecasts, fueled by its bets on the lucrative cloud computing business. .

Shares of the Dow Jones component, which have gained nearly 6% so far this year, were up more than 4% in after-hours trading on Wall Street.

Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh said spending on the cloud by customers in the US retail, manufacturing and travel industries was on the mend after the initial drop caused by the pandemic.

Sales of its cloud computing services increased 21% to $ 6.5 billion in the quarter. The 109-year-old firm is preparing to split into two public limited companies.

Total revenue increased nearly 1% to $ 17.73 billion in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $ 17.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Earnings fell to $ 955 million, or $ 1.06 a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $ 1.18 billion, or $ 1.31 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $ 1.77 per share, beating market expectations of $ 1.63.

