IBM removes the Quantum System One from its headquarters and offers it to research

Protected by a system of doors made with the same glass that protects the Mona Lisa in the Louvre, IBM has moved its most advanced quantum computer for the first time outside the New York data center. The IBM Quantum System One is one of the most powerful quantum computers in Europe and comes with a clear commercial side.

In collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute, IBM brings this quantum computer to Europe with the addition that it will allow students, companies and researchers can take advantage of their capacities. A step towards bringing quantum computing closer to commercial applications and another important milestone for Europe, which will invest 1,000 million euros over the next ten years to try to become a competitor at the height of the United States or China, who again have an advantage in the race for the quantum computer.

27 qubits installed in Ehningen (Germany)

The Quantum System One will be installed in the data center that IBM has in the German city of Ehningen, the IBM Cloud Computing Competence Center. The presentation of the quantum computer, attended by Chancellor Angela Merkel, is a small step for IBM, but it is the first step for Germany and Europe to get closer to the US, where they have dozens of these quantum computers.

Inside there is a 27 qubit Falcon processor, “IBM’s most advanced processor to date.” Although, this was shown two years ago and the company already works with the Hummingbird chip of 65 qubits. Quantum computing is advancing rapidly and it is noted that by the end of 2023, IBM will have computers with 1,000 qubits.

Image: IBM Research

With a cylindrical structure 2.7 meters high, the IBM quantum computer “is kept cooler than outer space, with qubits that have long coherence times, as well as precise, low-noise operations of approximately 1020 watts “.

The IBM engineering team has worked remotely with the German center to install the cryostat, a specialized cooling system. A remote installation due to pandemic which has delayed the arrival of this computer.

Its power is not the highlight of this new European quantum computer. Back in 2015, Intel was showing its 49-qubit quantum computer in Delft, the Netherlands. In fact, IBM was one of the brands that denied Google having achieved quantum supremacy.

The main interest of the Quantum System One is its commercial viability to help researchers and companies. “Quantum computers have passed from being a dream for physicists to being a challenge for engineers“, explains Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM.

IBM’s quantum computer will be accessible via the cloud for at least 150 organizations, including research centers, universities and startups. It is surely this infrastructure and commercial relationship that makes the Quantum System One an interesting project.

On the part of the European Union, the two large quantum computing projects in which it will invest are OpenSuperQ and AQTION, with a budget of around 10 million euros each and the objective of working with more than 100 qubits. Numbers that will pale in the coming years with future quantum computers promising more than doubling these numbers.

