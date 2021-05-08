IBM introduces the first 2nm chip and opens the door to longer lasting batteries and more performance in mobile phones

IBM, the well-known American multinational specialized in technology and consulting, has presented its first 2-nanometer chip. This semiconductor represents a step forward in terms of performance and energy efficiency of mobile device batteries.

More and more companies are advancing in the field of technology and this increases the need to optimize the qualities of microprocessors. Artificial intelligence, the Internet, and the hybrid cloud require the support of more powerful semiconductors. To achieve this, it is essential to make smaller chips and this is achieved by expanding the number of microcontroller transistors.

The new IBM chip is a possible solution as it is the first 2 nanometer processor. The semiconductor has been developed using IBM Research nanoplate technology and it can hold up to 50 billion transistors.

This technological advancement offers processor designers more options to add innovations and enhance capabilities across various devices. In addition, the chip also enables new avenues for security and hardware-enforced encryption.

Currently, the smallest chips were 7 nanometers, and the creation of IBM will mark a before and after in electronic devices. According to IBM, its semiconductor achieves a substantial optimization of energy consumption that will quadruple the life of smartphone batteries.

The American company also claims that the performance of the devices will improve with the implementation of their tiny chips, as they will be, according to them, 45% more powerful. This will considerably speed up the operation of devices, such as mobiles, tablets and laptops.

In addition, they will promote the reduction of the carbon footprint of data centers, which account for 1% of global energy consumption. Not only that, but it will lead to a breakthrough for autonomous driving, since the detection of objects and the reaction times of autonomous cars will be much faster.

