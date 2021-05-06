IBM Introduces 2 Nanometer Chip Technology for Faster Processing

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – For decades, each generation of computer chips has been faster and more energy efficient as their basic building blocks, called transistors, have gotten smaller.

The pace of those improvements has slowed, but International Business Machines Corp said Thursday that silicon has at least one generational advance saved.

IBM introduced what it says is the world’s first 2-nanometer processor manufacturing technology. The technology could be up to 45% faster than the prevailing 7-nanometer processors in many of today’s laptops and smartphones and up to 75% more energy efficient, the company said.

It may be several years before the technology hits the market.

Once a major processor manufacturer, IBM outsourced its production to Samsung Ltd, but maintains a chip-making research center in Albany, New York, which conducts testing and has joint technology development agreements with Samsung and Intel Corp.

The 2-nanometer processors will be smaller and faster than today’s cutting-edge 5-nanometer chips, which are just appearing in high-end smartphones like Apple Inc’s iPhone 12 models, and the 3-nanometer chips that are expected to be released. launch after 5 nanometers.

The technology IBM showed off Thursday is the most basic fundamental component of a chip: a transistor, which acts like an electrical switch to form the 1’s and 0’s of the binary digits at the base of modern computing.

Producing very small switches makes them faster and more energy efficient, but it also creates electron leakage problems when the switches are supposed to be off.

Dario Gil, senior vice president and director of IBM Research, told Reuters in an interview that scientists were able to apply sheets of insulation material just a few nanometers thick to stop the leaks.

“In the end, there are the transistors, and everything else (in computing) depends on whether that transistor improves or not. And it is not guaranteed that there will be a breakthrough in transistors from generation to generation. So it’s a big thing every time we have the opportunity to say that there will be one, “Gil stated.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)