IBM earns 2,280 million in the first half of the year, 10% less

15 minutes. The technology firm IBM announced on Monday that during the first half of its fiscal year 2021 it obtained a profit of US $ 2.28 billion.

The figure represents 10% less than the 2,536 million achieved in the same period last year.

Despite falling profits, mainly as a result of fiscal adjustments, the Armonk (New York) company saw sales increase over the past 6 months.

The company’s sales grew from 35,694 to 36,474 million, 2.2% more year-on-year.

Although the increase in turnover is timid, it represents a positive return to growth.

This especially after closing 2020 in which the trend was downward and saw its income decrease.

Shareholders in the historic maker of computers and other electronic equipment, now fundamentally transformed into a digital services company, had lower share earnings than a year ago.

They went from US $ 2.83 to the current 2.52.

Million profit for IBM

Global technology services remain IBM’s largest source of revenue (35%), although increasingly closely followed by cognitive software and the cloud (31.6%).

In addition, global services to companies are at a greater distance (23.5%).

The cognitive software and cloud segment, considered strategic for the company’s future, was the one that experienced the highest year-on-year growth, 5%.

“In the second quarter we had good results in our segments of global services to companies thanks to the adoption of the hybrid cloud by our clients,” said the firm’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, when announcing the results.

“We are happy with our progress and we remain well positioned to obtain an increase in turnover for the year as a whole and thus achieve our liquidity target,” he added.

IBM’s results, better than forecasted by analysts, encouraged investors on Wall Street and its shares rose 2.9% to US $ 141.87 per share in electronic trading after the closing of the New York stock markets.