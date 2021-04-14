IBM denounces more cyberattacks on COVID-19 vaccine infrastructure

Apr 14 (Reuters) – International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday that its cybersecurity unit has discovered more digital attacks targeting the global COVID-19 vaccine supply chain since the problem was originally reported late last year. .

The cloud service provider said it recently discovered that the “phishing” campaign has targeted 44 more companies that are involved in the complex logistical work of distributing COVID-19 vaccines in 14 countries.

The campaign targets organizations associated with the vaccine’s “cold chain,” the process necessary to maintain doses at extremely cold temperatures while moving from manufacturers to recipients.

IBM said some of the hackers’ emails were sent several months before any variant of the vaccine was approved.

He had previously said that hackers were using meticulously crafted emails sent on behalf of an executive at Haier Biomedical, a Chinese cold chain provider.

