IBM announces chip shortage could last two years

05/17/2021

The head of the American tech giant IBM has said the shortage of computer chips could last another two years. Its president, Jim Whitehurst, told the BBC that it could be “a few years” before the situation improves. Many companies have seen production delayed due to a lack of semiconductors, caused by the pandemic.

The shortage has been exacerbated by growing demand for televisions, phones, and game consoles while consumers are stuck at home. Whitehurst told BBC World Business News: “There is a huge lag between when a technology is developed and when [una planta de fabricación] it goes into construction and when the chips come out. “

“So frankly, we’re looking at a couple of years … before we get enough incremental capacity online to alleviate all aspects of the chip shortage. “IBM licenses its microprocessor technology to the world’s largest chipmakers including Intel, TSMC and Samsung.