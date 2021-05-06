IBM already produces chips with 2nm photolithography and watch TSMC face to face in the race to master integration technologies

TSMC’s advantage was short-lived. At the end of last April, the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer revealed at its annual meeting for investors that it had already started the production of chips with 2 nm photolithography. In fact, in that same act, he announced that the large-scale production of 3nm chips will begin in 2022, and that of 2nm semiconductors only one year later, in 2023.

This announcement placed TSMC at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing, and while it has not left that privileged place, it no longer occupies it alone. And is that IBM just announced which also has its own 2nm integration technology ready, which has allowed it to start the production of chips that use this advanced photolithography (the wafer that you can see in the cover image of this article has been manufactured using this technology).

The 2nm Promises: Performance Increases 45% and Efficiency 75%

For a person unfamiliar with the scales currently handled by semiconductor manufacturers, it is probably not easy to imagine how tiny the transistors on these chips really are. Fortunately, we can illustrate this scenario with an intuitive idea: a chip produced with 2 nm photolithography the size of a fingernail will fit no less than 50 billion transistors. So yes, they are extraordinarily small.

Another even more surprising fact: a 300 mm diameter wafer made with 2 nm photolithography contains ten times more transistors what trees are on the whole planet. These figures are impressive, but they are only useful to help us intuit what we are talking about in a more or less certain way. The really important thing is to know what impact this technological development can have on our experience, and IBM gives us some clues.

According to this company, its 2 nm integration technology allows them to exceed in 45% yield of a chip produced with 7 nm photolithography keeping the consumption intact. There is no doubt that the possibility of increasing productivity by investing the same energy is very attractive. A small note: many of the chips that we can find inside our computers and smartphones have been manufactured with 7 nm photolithography.

However, performance is not the only parameter that benefits from the development of integration technology. Efficiency can, and should, also do well with this improvement. And what IBM tells us, as expected, points in this direction: a 2 nm chip will be 75% more efficient than another 7 nm while keeping its performance intact. These a priori figures are reasonable because users have witnessed during the last two decades technological leaps with a scale similar to that described by IBM.

One of the challenges semiconductor manufacturers face when developing integration technology is electromigration. This phenomenon is conditioned by current density and temperature, and can cause degradation of the chip material.

In practice, a smartphone or laptop equipped with a microprocessor made with 2 nm lithography should offer us a significantly greater autonomy than that of an identical device, but governed by a 7 nm chip. IBM claims that the autonomy of mobile phones will be multiplied by four when they incorporate chips with this technology. Fingers crossed that it really is.

Making our devices faster and more efficient is all very well, but if we stick to its impact on efficiency, this innovation has a consequence that we cannot ignore: it will allow higher volume data centers, which often include hundreds of servers, drastically reduce the electric energy they consume.

And there is no doubt that this improvement benefits us all because it will allow them to significantly reduce your carbon footprint provided that, yes, they do not take advantage of the reduction in consumption to introduce more machines in their infrastructure.