IBM already has semiconductors in 2 nm, we see their keys

2nm semiconductors are now a reality, thanks to IBM. The blue giant has confirmed that it has managed to start manufacturing silicon wafers with chips based on said node, and has listed all its advantages in a fairly detailed way. Among them we can highlight a performance improvement of up to 45% vs. TSMC 7nm node, or a reduction in consumption of up to 75%, also compared to the 7 nm node of the Taiwanese company.

There is no doubt that this is an important advance, and that talking about 2 nm semiconductors is impressive, especially since we are approaching a level that marks the theoretical limit of silicon. Let’s keep taking a look at the numbers, IBM says that with this process, it is possible to create chips the size of a fingernail with up to 50 billion transistors. It is impressive, of course, and if we do not contextualize it properly it may seem incredible, but if we stay there we would be making a serious mistake.

We have already talked about this topic on other occasions, but I think that the most recent article, and the most interesting, was this one that we dedicated to Intel, where we clearly saw that a manufacturing process with a higher node may be superior to a lower node. The semiconductors manufactured by Intel have a much higher density of transistors per square millimeter than those of TSMC, and thanks to the use of various techniques (FinFET, for example) it is possible to improve the performance and efficiency of a chip without having to use a node lower.

All this context gives us the basis we need to understand why we must contain the enthusiasm for those 2 nm semiconductors that IBM has presented, but we will continue to delve into this matter to finish understand all the keys.

2nm semiconductors with a margin of improvement close to Intel’s 5nm

That is the reality of the matter. Although IBM has managed to produce semiconductors in 2 nm, the improvements in terms of efficiency and performance that the American giant has given place that node closer to 3 nm from TSMC, and in a band similar to Intel’s 5nm futures.

In case someone has gotten lost, I am attaching a table that Anandtech has published, where we can see the peak density of transistors that IBM, TSMC, Intel and Samsung have reached using different nodes. IBM’s 2nm semiconductors peak at 333.33 million transistors per square millimeter, while TSMC could reach a maximum of 292.21 million per square millimeter with the 3nm process. Intel, on the other hand, would be in the band of 237.18 million transistors per square millimeter with the 7 nm process.

Looking at the results you could get by jumping from 10nm to 7nm, will more than double the density of transistors, It stands to reason that your 5nm process will easily outperform IBM’s 2nm semiconductors in transistor density.

I want to make it clear that we are facing a very important achievement by IBM, that we must give it the merit it deserves, but the semiconductor industry, and the manufacturing nodes, are surrounded by a certain confusion I sincerely believe that it should begin to be clarified, and this is our responsibility, the media.