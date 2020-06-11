Demonstration in San Francisco on May 30 in protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.JOHN G. MABANGLO / .

The US company IBM has announced that it will stop marketing its own “general use” facial recognition software, according to the company’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, in an open letter addressed to the United States Congress. This initiative is part, he says, of his rejection of the use of technology in promoting “racism and social injustice.” The company has not explained what schedule it handles and what specific products will be affected by the measure, although industry sources suggest that it may be visual recognition services hosted in the cloud. Company sources in Spain declined to offer further explanations.

Krishna has stated in his letter that the company “strongly opposes” the use of any technology for “mass video surveillance, racial profiling, violations of human rights and basic freedoms.” Therefore, he points out, “it no longer offers general-purpose facial recognition or analysis software. ”The announcement comes at a time when protests against police excess, and most especially against minorities, have spread across the United States following the death of George Floyd during a arrest in Minneapolis.

The CEO of the company has also defended that “it is time to start a national dialogue on whether these systems should be used by national security agencies.” As it is a technology that can be biased, he considers it to be business responsibility to ensure that artificial intelligence “helps security forces keep citizens safe.”

In this regard, Krishna has indicated that Congress should do more to “combat police abuses, such as bringing more cases before the Federal Court or withdrawing the immunity that prevents citizens from seeking redress when their constitutional rights are violated.”

“Artificial Intelligence is a powerful tool that can help law enforcement agencies keep citizens safe,” he said. “But vendors and users of Al’s systems have a shared responsibility to ensure that Al’s fairness is verified, particularly when used in law enforcement, and that such bias test is audited and reported.” .

“I think it is good news that one of the big companies is finally asking for an ethical debate on the use of facial recognition technology,” Mónica Villas, a former IBM executive and current professor of IE and Immune, has assured EL PAÍS Institute.

When it comes to the economy, Krishna has highlighted the need to “create more open and equitable avenues for all Americans to acquire skills and training,” a need “particularly acute in communities of color.” For this reason, it urges the promotion of programs such as P-Tech for high school studies, with a “strong focus on students from educationally neglected areas in the United States”, and the Pell Grants, which constitute “an important way for students to students of color go to college. ”

