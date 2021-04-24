Ibiza, Sardinia, Sicily, Crete … the incredible ‘holidays’ in the Mediterranean of three Murcian turtles

Three turtles equipped with ANSE emitters have traveled the entire Mediterranean, from the western shore to the eastern shore, demonstrating that the conservation of the marine environment, frequently, does not understand human borders.

At the beginning of last March, it was six months since the release of the first generation of loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) born in the Region of Murcia in the last, at least, 100 years. On October 6, 2020, 21 of these chelonians were returned to the wild after spending nearly a year in captive breeding, in an attempt to increase the little chance of survival available to the newborns of this unique species.

These satellite emitters, powered by tiny solar panels, serve to obtain the precise position of individuals along a fantastic marine journey in search, probably, of the warm waters of the eastern Mediterranean.

After their release, the ANSE radio-tagged turtles began an incredible journey that took them, first of all, to the northeast coast of Algeria, where the three sisters took different directions The first to separate was Caretto, who stopped for several months in the vicinity of Ibiza Y Formentera. Then he headed towards Sardinia, then to Sicily, to finally cross to the eastern Mediterranean basin. It was there, in waters of malt where, after several months of broadcast, its signal was lost.

His sisters took directly the 39th parallel, and headed towards Sardinia Y Sicily. However, on the way between the two islands, Bobico’s transmitter also stopped broadcasting. Loss of signal from transmitters is not unusual and does not have to be bad news for turtles.

The solar panels that allow the operation of the emitters are usually covered with marine life easily and after a certain time the energy level of the emitter is usually decay until lost. Currently, and after six months of operation, Argonauta continues to report its position and today it is in Greek waters, near the island of Crete, more than 2,000 kilometers in a straight line from his birthplace.

ANSE thanks the people and entities that have collaborated in the financing of the satellite transmitters, which have provided relevant data on the survival capacity of the first generation of tortoises in the Region of Murcia.

The association developed a fundraising campaign to defray the expenses of the research (link to the campaign), and had the help of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the Oceanographic Foundation for the placement of the emitters, and of the authorization of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia.

Vulnerable species

With a population trend in decline globally, the loggerhead turtle is listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). In Spain, as well as in the rest of the Mediterranean, lThe species has been captured until the end of the s. XX for human consumption.

At present, however, the accidental catch in fishing gearBoth industrial and artisanal, and entanglement in abandoned nets and marine litter, probably represent the greatest threat suffered by the species, without underestimating, however, other factors such as sea pollution, collisions with boats or the ingestion of plastics and hydrocarbons .

In this context, climate change also plays a fundamental role for the future of the species. Due to its relatively small size, its geographical location and its semi-enclosed nature, the Mediterranean Sea responds quickly to atmospheric phenomena and / or anthropogenic influences.

In a scenario of changing environmental conditions, the loggerhead turtle is altering its natural nesting pattern, limited until recently almost exclusively to the warm waters of the eastern Mediterranean, where it stands out Greece as the most important nesting area, followed by Libya, Turkey, Tunisia Y Syria. In this way, the Spanish coast does not represent a historical nesting place for the species and the females that come to our coast to spawn face a challenge of considerable proportions.

For ANSE, the reproduction of the loggerhead turtle on the Murcian coast “provides a unique opportunity to promote the naturalization of a part of the urbanized coastline. La Manga is a good example, where despite human pressure last summer there was another loggerhead turtle laying “.

“Recover the Land Maritime Public Domain invaded, as well as improving the state of sand and dunes, reducing the use of heavy cleaning machinery during the breeding season, are just some of the measures necessary to ensure that many other turtle nests can get ahead on our beaches “, they have concluded from ANSE.