Ibiza receives FC Andorra

04/24/2021 at 12:24 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 12:00 the meeting of the fourth day of the Second Phase of Second B will be played, in which we will see him face the Ibiza and to Andorra in the Can Misses Stadium.

The Ibiza faces with reinforced spirits the match of the fourth day to consolidate a winning streak after winning the last two games against the Gimnàstic Tarragona away from home and in front of Barcelona B at home by 0-1 and 2-1, respectively. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won two of the three games played so far in the Second Phase of Second B, with a streak of 29 goals in favor and seven against.

On the visitors’ side, the FC Andorra reaped a zero draw against the Alcoyano, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his scoreboard in front of the Ibiza. To date, of the three matches that the team has played in the Second Phase of Second B, it has won two of them with a balance of 27 goals in favor and 20 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Ibiza has managed to win in their only duel played so far at home in the Second Phase of Second B. In the starts, the FC Andorra they also got the victory in their only match as a visitor.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Second B, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Ibiza is ahead of the FC Andorra with a difference of eight points. The locals, before this match, are in first place with 46 points in the standings. As for his rival, the FC Andorra, is in third position with 38 points.