Ibiza I. Pitiusas defends its leadership against Constància

03/27/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

The Constancy plays this Sunday at 12:00 his twenty-first match of the First Phase of the Third Division against the Ibiza I. Pitiusas in it Nou Camp d’Inca.

The Constancy faces with reinforced spirits for the match of the twenty-first day after winning its last two games 0-1 and 4-0, the first against the CD Genoa at home and the second against him Collerense as a local. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in 10 of the 18 games played so far, with a streak of 24 goals for and 12 against.

Regarding visitors, the Ibiza I. Pitiusas won his last two competition matches against him Felanitx in his stadium and the Cardassar out of his field, 2-1 and 2-4 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of Constancy. To date, of the 18 games the team has played in the First Phase of the Third Division, it has won 12 of them and has a balance of 36 goals scored against 11 goals received.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Constancy he has won five times, he has lost once and he has drawn three times in nine games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Ibiza I. Pitiusas They have won six times and been beaten once in their nine games played, making them quite a strong away-from-home rival that the hosts will have to face.

The rivals had already met before in the Nou Camp d’Inca and the balance is of a defeat in favor of Constancy. The last match they played on Constancy and the Ibiza I. Pitiusas This tournament took place in January 2021 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the Ibiza I. Pitiusas.

Currently, the Ibiza I. Pitiusas it is ahead in the standings with a difference of six points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this match, are in third place with 34 points in the standings. For his part, Ibiza I. Pitiusas It has 40 points that have allowed it to take the current leadership of the First Phase of the Third Division.