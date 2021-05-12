IBGE reduces by 0.6% forecast for Brazil’s coffee harvest in 2021

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil would harvest about 46.7 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee in 2021, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) estimated on Wednesday, reducing the projection for the country’s total harvest by 0. , 6% compared to the previous month.

Compared to the previous harvest, the IBGE expects total coffee production to decline by 24.3%, citing lower arabica production, due to the drought and the low productivity year of the crop cycle.

According to IBGE, the planted area fell by 5.1% and the area to be harvested by 5.3%.

For arabica coffee, the estimated production was 31.8 million bags, a drop of 1% compared to the previous month and 33.2% compared to 2020, which registered a record production.

“In 2021, the arabica harvest will be negative biennial, which should translate into a significant reduction in production. In addition, the hot and dry weather, in most of 2020, mainly when the flowers were opening in the second half of the year. , may have limited crop development, resulting in less heavy fruit, “the institute said.

The robusta or conilon coffee harvest should reach 15.2 million bags, an increase of 0.4% compared to the previous month and 5.4% compared to 2020.

In Espírito Santo, the largest conilon producer in Brazil, the estimate is 10.4 million bags, an increase of 0.7% compared to the previous month and 10.5% compared to 2020.

On the 25th, the National Supply Company (Conab) must announce its second projection of the coffee harvest in Brazil.

The robusta or conilon coffee harvest would gain strength in the coming days in Espírito Santo, the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea) said yesterday, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

“Until the beginning of May, the high percentage of green beans still prevented great progress in activities,” explained the study center.

Cepea also said that there have already been occasional collections of arabica coffee in all regions, “but the harvest should actually begin after the second half of May, picking up pace in June.”

