The bags are going to be released in May with important falls. Futures come with declines of 3.3% after sharp declines in Asia of between 2% and 4% amid tensions between the United States and China over the virus.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he believes a “mistake” in China was the cause of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, although he did not present any proof of the claim. Trump said he believes China “made a horrible mistake and did not want to admit it.”

The main US spy agency said Thursday that it had determined that the virus was not human-derived, but was continuing to investigate whether it was caused by “a laboratory accident in Wuhan.” China has rejected claims that the virus escaped from a research center in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, those infected with coronavirus continue to rise, with the number of global cases exceeding 3.5 million. The virus has caused more than 247,000 deaths worldwide. Infections and deaths continue to decline in Europe and the US, but Latin America and Africa are now seeing an increasing number of cases, . has warned.

This Monday will continue the publication of results. In Spain, Endesa or Liberbank stand out. The entity has reported a fall of 7.7% in its profit until March after provisioning 23 million for the Covid-19.

At the macro level, the manufacturing PMIs for April in Europe are published today. Very attentive to these references to continue evaluating the economic impact of the coronavirus.

As for the technical aspect of the bags, Bolsamanía experts recommend walking on lead feet. “The reason is none other than the fact that we already have the Dax and the S&P 500 caressing very strong resistance levels on the rebound: the 61.8% tightening / pulling back. The Euro Stoxx 50 is slightly above 50 % and the Ibex has not reached, if you want, 38.2% (7,450 points), which is a clear sign of weakness, hence I have my doubts about the good work of our index if by chance the rest of indexes decides to take a little and deserved rest “, warns José María Rodríguez, analyst at Bolsamanía. “It has taken us a long time to get on the rebound of our neighbors and this can be expensive when the next corrective section arrives,” he adds.

