Ibex closes slightly lower after expectations of “tapering” by the Fed

Jun 17 (.) – The Spanish stock market closed positively on Thursday after the surprise announcement that the Federal Reserve could begin to consider the possibility of withdrawing economic stimulus earlier than expected.

The Fed meeting showed a shift in tone towards a possible tightening of monetary policy. It foresees two rate hikes in 2023 despite the fact that they have not specified a date for the expected “tapering”, a term related to the progressive withdrawal of stimuli, and kept the policy unchanged along with a vision of a still unstable economic environment.

On the other hand, the Fed has also made no forecasts about its $ 120 billion monthly bond purchase program – which, together with minimum interest rates, keeps borrowing costs low and supports economic growth. but members have said they will remove the program before starting to raise rates.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 closed with a fall of 6.30 points, or 0.07%, to 9,195.90 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 lost 0.07% .

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.06%, BBVA scored 1.66%, Caixabank lost 0.85%, Sabadell fell 1.21%, and Bankinter fell 0.69%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.57%, Inditex advanced 0.55%, Iberdrola fell 1.19%, Cellnex gained 0.57% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.98%.

The Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG led the selection with an advance of 2.31% after the United Kingdom announced a possible relaxation of restrictions for its fully vaccinated citizens.

Other values ​​in the tourism and travel sector also showed a positive evolution, the airport manager AENA gained 1.40%, the group of flight reservations Amadeus revalued 0.28% and the hotel company Meliá registered 0.17 %.

At the other end of the table, the steel companies ArcelorMittal and Acerinox stood out, losing 3.27% and 2.87%, respectively, in a context of rising steel raw material prices in China, driven by data showing record monthly steel production and after China said it sees scope for further growth in demand.

(Information from Michael Susin and Darío Fernández; additional information from Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider)