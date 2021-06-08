Ibex closes positive, attentive to inflation signs

Jun 7 (.) – The Spanish Ibex-35 stock index closed on Monday breaking the downward streak of the four previous sessions, in a global context of caution after the employment data in the United States and awaiting the publication of figures on the inflation of that country, which will be known on Thursday.

After a second month of lower-than-expected labor figures in the United States reinforced the outlook that the Federal Reserve will maintain the stimulus for longer until it approaches its full employment target, the focus will be on the CPI data from the first global economy.

On the other hand, investors are also paying attention to the meeting of the European Central Bank to calibrate their positions, although a tightening of monetary policies is not expected so soon in the bloc.

“Regarding the ECB meeting, we expect a more optimistic tone regarding the economic reactivation, which could lead to some upward revision in the 2021 growth and 2021-22 inflation forecasts, while maintaining the medium-term CPI forecast (2023 ) unchanged and clearly below 2% (target under review for September), which would confirm that the recent rebound is considered cyclical but not structural, “said Renta 4 analysts.

In this context, the Ibex-35 closed up 75.30 points, or 0.83%, to 9,163.60 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 0.36%.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 0.54%, BBVA registered 2.13%, Caixabank increased 1.52%, Sabadell gained 2.33%, and Bankinter fell 0.59%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica registered 1.98%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.28%, Cellnex fell 0.40% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.87%.

The value with the best evolution was the Anglo-Spanish airline holding company IAG, which gained 2.40%, while the last position in the table was occupied by Solaria, which registered a fall of 2.35%.

(Information from Michael Susin. Edited by Janisse Huambachano)