Ibex closes lower, below 9,200 points

Jun 8 (.) – The Ibex-35 closed with a slight decline on Tuesday, weighed down by the banks and losing sight of the psychological threshold of 9,200 points that it touched in the first operations of the session, while the market awaits the meeting Thursday from the European Central Bank and US inflation data.

The US economy is poised to recover from the crash caused by the pandemic, and the latest inflation data indicates this. But the labor market – a key factor for the Federal Reserve to consider tightening its monetary policy – has stalled on its rebound.

However, investors are looking for new clues about the Fed’s tightening of monetary policy, after what is expected to be a strong reading on Thursday.

“It’s a very good and healthy pause the markets have taken at the moment and I would expect them to stay in a range for now until there is some data that comes as a surprise,” said Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF. in United States.

“Investors, however, remain a bit uneasy about inflation as they try to figure out whether it is still a supply problem or a more systemic one.”

Thus, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 closed with a fall of 10.00 points on Tuesday, 0.11%, to 9,153.60 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 rose 0, 13%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 1.81%, BBVA fell 0.28%, Caixabank lost 1.78%, Sabadell fell 0.71%, and Bankinter fell 1.44%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica recorded 1.22%, Inditex lost 0.25%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.52%, Cellnex gained 1.12% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.51% .

The group with exposure to renewable energies Acciona led the table with an advance of 2.85%, while the red lantern went to CIE automotive, which fell 1.93%.

(Information from Michael Susin; Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar, Edited by Janisse Huambachano)