Ibex closes its worst day in two months after statements by Bullard

Jun 18 (.) – The Spanish stock market closed on Friday with sharp declines and almost all its values ​​in negative after the change of tone in the outlook of the Federal Reserve and statements by an official of the US central bank, which begins to evaluate a removal of stimuli ahead of schedule.

The prospect of the end of cheap money fueled downward pressure on financial markets and led the main Spanish index to chain four sessions down, dropping more than 150 points on Friday and returning to mid-May levels.

The falls in Spain added to the bearish tone of Wall Street, after the president of the Fed of St. Louis declared that he is one of the seven members of the Fed that expect more aggressive measures, now that the pandemic is “ending” and that inflation is faster than expected.

“We expected a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we expected, there is more inflation than we expected, and I think it is natural that we have been a little more aggressive in containing inflationary pressures”, James Bullard to CNBC.

On the other hand, the day was marked by the “quadruple witch hour”, or the second great simultaneous quarterly expiration of options and futures contracts in the United States, which causes a greater volume of operations at the close of the market and consequently affects the The volatility.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock market Ibex-35 closed with a fall of 165.30 points on Friday, 1.80%, to 9,030.60 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 lost 1, 66%.

In the whole of the week, the Ibex-35 shows a decrease of 1.89%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 2.19%, BBVA fell 3.24%, Caixabank lost 3.86%, Sabadell fell 2.26%, and Bankinter fell 2.26%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 1.75%, Inditex lost 2.40%, Iberdrola fell 0.83%, Cellnex gained 0.42% and the oil company Repsol lost 3.80%.

The collapse of Acerinox stood out, which dropped 10.04%, after learning of the sale by the Japanese group Nippon Steel of a 7.9% stake in the Spanish company with a 5.73% discount.

