Ibex 35 values ​​that will best react to the arrival of tapering

The repeated discourse of central banks about maintaining aid seems to be having an effect among investors and encouraging purchases. Among analysts and the rest of the financial players there are various interpretations regarding the withdrawal of economic stimulus and the rise in interest rates.

Although for now, and until June 15, when the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is scheduled, inflation and tapering will grab the attention in the markets.

The date on which the withdrawal of stimulus will begin remains unknown but investors are beginning to consider which sectors will be, globally and on the IBEX 35, that will best react to a rise in interest rates.

So far, due to the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, the Federal Reserve opted for an accommodative monetary policy -dovish- in order to boost economic growth. It is true that having some inflation encourages consumption if we relate it to consumer sentiment in relation to the possible rise in prices, but the negative nuance comes when the economic stimulus lasts longer than it should. But what is due?

“The fact of establishing a date for the start of tapering will probably cause a sudden stop that causes general falls and drag down all sectors”, thinks Carlos Gil, trading analyst at Investment Strategies.

The analyst explains that withdrawing liquidity injections by central entities will slow down markets that are “doped” .

In this vein, it is possible that the Federal Reserve, rather than benefiting the average American, is thought to be printing trillions to try to prop up equity markets made up, in part, by unprofitable companies.

Specifically and if we are talking about sectors, if the Fed, whose behavior is later replicated globally, decides to progressively increase interest rates the Cyclical companies such as banks and insurance companies would benefit in this environment.

In Spain, companies like BBVA, Santander Bank, Sabadell Bank, in addition to Mapfre, Repsol, Aena, Amadeus, Acciona or Almirall, are more likely to have a better performance with the arrival of tapering, says Sergio Ávila, an analyst at IG.

“As for the worst stops, we find some utilities, telecos, certain technology and growth companies with high debt, as well as infrastructure companies although, in this case, the negative behavior can be counteracted by the gas “, they clarify from IG.

Pablo Gil, market strategist at XTB, argues that with the beginning of tapering there will be a first global negative impact, but then “there will be a selection and an asset allocation by investors when it is clarified that the new framework is the gradual withdrawal of stimulus “.

In XTB they coincide with IG in terms of the most benefited sectors: banks and insurance companies. “What most interests this type of company is that there is steepening -pronunciation- in the interest rate curve, that is to say that there is a large intermediation margin between short-term and long-term money,” says Pablo Gil.

In the case of Europe, “We have not had this pronouncement because the ECB has made an effort to ensure that long-term financing costs, for example, the 10-year bond, remain between 1 and 0% and rates at 0%,” he says. Pablo Gil. With this, practically the steepening on the curve has been destroyed, which makes it very difficult for there to be intermediation margin that banks can exploit to make money.

In the US, this steepening has been a reality for many months. Hence, the US bank has done much better than the bank in Europe, they clarify from XTB.

Carlos GIl, for his part, is committed to sectors that move in tune with the evolution of the economy. “When things go well, more buildings are built, infrastructures -which must be financed- and citizens go out and consume more,” he argues referring to construction, manufacturing, financial and tourism sectors. Extrapolating tapering to Ibex 35, Carlos Gil also opts for actions linked to the economic cycle.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the scale, technological values ​​could be affected, according to the Investment Strategies trading analyst and adds that tapering is a negative for stocks and bonds but would “strengthen the dollar.”

In a scenario of strong economic growth despite the withdrawal of monetary stimulus, explains Sergio Ávila, cyclical companies can continue to recover profits after the pandemic and could benefit, “as can companies of value.”