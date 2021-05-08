Ibex 35 steelmakers overcome resistance promoted by analysts

Acerinox surpasses medium and long-term resistances of 12.135, like ArcelorMittal, which is placed above the 26.63 euro zone. Deutsche Bank analysts have raised ArcelorMittal’s price target from € 30 to € 32. With a current price of 27.21 euros, the steel company obtains a potential of 17.6%. In addition, Citi sees a potential in the company of more than 32% and raises its target price to 36 euros per share, from the previous 34.

The consensus of Reuters analysts places ArcelorMittal’s price target at 31.42 euros, which represents a potential upside of 15.45%. Of the 17 analysis firms that follow the value, 15 recommend buying and 2, holding.

Ibex 35 market consensus

Potential for all Ibex 35 shares in May. Discover the market consensus for all securities.

Acerinox obtains an upward potential according to the consensus of Reuters analysts of almost 4% and they place the target price for the group at 12.65 euros per share. In addition, 16 analysis houses recommend buying and 3, keeping, of the 19 firms that follow the value.

For its part, the infrastructure multinational Ferrovial obtains a potential increase of almost 20% after Kepler Cheuvreux has raised the target price of the company’s shares to 30 euros per share from the previous 28.5. Today Ferrovial has unveiled its accounts: it registered net losses of 86 million euros in the first quarter of the year, which represents a reduction of 22.5% compared to the ‘red numbers’ of 111 million euros recorded in the same period of the year, with part of the business still affected by the health crisis.

In addition, in the banking sector, Berenberg sees a potential for falls of almost 9% in Banco Sabadell despite increasing its target price from 0.5 euros to 0.55 euros per share. On the contrary, Liberbank has more than 30% potential thanks to the increase in the target price from 0.37 to 0.41 euros per share by Citi.