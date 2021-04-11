Ibex 35: Repsol and Viscofan consolidate on the stock market and Iberdrola rebounds

Repsol and Viscofan have started to have a consolidation trend, by standing at 7 and 6 points out of 10 respectively, according to the technical indicators developed by the Investment Strategies analysis department. Iberdrola, on the other hand, is at a bounce cycle when descending from 5 to 4 points.

These ratings take into account the stock’s medium and long-term trend, fast and slow total momentum, long- and medium-term volume, and the medium and long-term range of amplitude.

Technical indicators help us to read the charts and select the best companies to invest in. In this webinar, we explain their importance and how we apply them in Ei Premium with tools available to subscribers.

The bull phase it is determined by an unquestionable uptrend value, which is freely rising, has reduced volatility and volume increasing or stabilizing. It is a value of ten.

A value in consolidation It is one that has had an upward trend and is dedicated to rest or see what happens. Volume loses steam, volatility falls and indicators stagnate. See technical indicators on stock and stocks.

The rebound phase it is that of those values ​​that come from a punishment and are trying to improve. A security that rebounds, triggers buy signals, increases volume, falls volatility and begins to show signs that the situation could improve. If this continues, the most normal thing is that you have a passing score.

Iberdrola’s rebound

Iberdrola’s technical indicator has dropped one point from 5 to 4, which changes the consolidation trend registered by the company to a rebound trend. This analysis reflects a long-term downtrend in the stock’s value. However, the cycle is reversed in the medium term, becoming bullish. As for the slow total moment of the action, it registers a decreasing statistic while the fast total moment has an increasing dynamics.

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

Another parameter that this analysis considers is volume, both in the medium and long term. In the first, Iberdrola presents an increasing indicator while in the second it presents a decreasing evolution, following the same pattern as the trend of the stock. Regarding the range of amplitude, the entity reflects decreasing calculations both in the medium and long term.

Repsol and Viscofan consolidate

Repsol and Viscofan technical indicators have gone from 8 to 7 points and from 4 to 6 points respectively. This indicates that both companies are based on the Ibex 35.

The medium-term stock trend in both companies is bullish. However, in the long term they present opposite dynamics. Repsol reflects an upward trend and Viscofan a downward trend. In the case of the fast and slow total moment of the action, both entities present an increasing indicator in both parameters.

With regard to volume, Viscofan presents better calculations as it registers growing dynamics in both the medium and long term, which is in contrast to the decreasing indicator reflected by Repsol in both terms. In the medium and long-term range of amplitude, both companies present increasing estimates.

Other values ​​outside the Ibex 35 have also registered changes.Service Point and Ebro Foods go through a consolidation cycle after raising both entities to 5.5 points. Lar Espana is also consolidated by going from 8 to 7 points. Companies like Urbas and Solarpack show upward trends, going from 7 to 10 points and from 7 to 9 points respectively.

Finally, at the other extreme is Neinor Homes, which falls from 5.5 points to 2.5 and changes its consolidation cycle due to a rebound trend.