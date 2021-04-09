Ibex 35 red week below 8,600 points

The Ibex 35 loses 8,600 points in its attempt to close the week in positive

The IBEX 35 today closes the session with 0.83%, up to 8,565.80 points. Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of investment strategies analysis, believes that it will cost the Ibex 35 more than 8,740 points.

“We are going to think that the upward trend built in recent months will work. The level where we think there may be doubt could be at 8,274 points. If we see closes below that level we could go lower, towards the area of ​​7,713 / 7,663. As long as things continue to work well in the rest of the world, I think the trend will continue ”, he stresses.

The Ibex 35 closes the week in negative and below 8,600 points

With the declines recorded in today’s session, the selective of the Spanish stock market closed the week in negative, with a cut of 0.14%, after two consecutive weekly increases.

Acerinox leads the rises of the Ibex 35 today with a rebound of 1.15%; ahead of Fluidra and Caixabank, which account for 0.60% and 0.31%, respectively.

Except Caixabank, the Ibex 35 banks today closed the session with falls. BBVA leaves 2.37%; Banco Santander, 0.65%; Bankinter, 0.41% and Banco Sabadell, 0.15%.

However, Solaria leads the losses of the Ibex 35 today, by yielding 3.11%. Next, PharmaMar falls 3.07%, and CIE Automotive, cuts 3.04%.

Morgan Stanley analysts have improved BBVA’s target price to 4.9 euros, from 4.7 euros in their previous estimate. The same experts also raised that of Banco Sabadell, to 0.45 euros, from the previous 0.42.

Also, in Morgan Stanley revises Arcelormittal price target upwards, up to 28.5 euros, from the previous 28 euros.

What’s more, Independent Research experts raise Repsol’s up to 10.60 euros, from the previous 10.30, with a recommendation to hold.

ACS has submitted an initial offer to Italy’s Atlantia to acquire its 88% stake in its Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) motorway unit.

ACS has sent a letter to the board of directors of Atlantia in which it expresses its interest in buying its majority stake in ASPI, in an offer that would be joined by other potential investors, including the Italian investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

The Ibex 35 closes the session in red on a day in which the S&P 500 has registered a new all-time high. After a mixed opening, the main Wall Street indices have risen. The Dow Jones advances 0.22%; the S&P 500, 0.23% and the Nasdaq, 0.07%.

The Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, He indicated yesterday at the IMF economic forum that the US economic prospects have improved due to strong fiscal stimulus, progress in vaccinations, and supportive monetary policy.

Among the Fed’s goals are to limit the additional negative impact on the labor market caused by the coronavirus and balance the economic recovery to service sector employees, where lower-wage workers have suffered. Likewise, Powell reiterated that the Fed will examine the specific price increases expected in the coming months.

The comments came after the publication of initial claims for unemployment benefits, which increased by 16,000 in the week of April 3, up to a seasonally adjusted figure of 744,000 requests.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise is that of Libertas 7, which shoots up 20.37%; while the greatest decrease is that of Urbas, which lost 12%.

Urbas corrects the latest advances, registered with the momentum of his after announcing his entry into the energy sector with the acquisition of the startup Sainsol Energía. On the contrary, today outside the Ibex 35 also stands out the rise of Berkeley Energia, of 6.65%.

The Australian mining group today expressed its opposition to Spain’s climate change bill that was approved by a parliamentary commission on Thursday, a rule that if it came into force would jeopardize the group’s uranium mine project in the province of Salamanca.

Spain’s risk premium rises to 67.68 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond amounts to 0.380%.

The Government has cut 3.3 percentage points the growth forecast for Spain’s GDP for this year, to 6.5%, as a consequence of the slowdown in the economy in the first quarter due to the third wave of Covid and due to the delay in the impact of European funds, but the estimate for 2022 has been raised to 7%.

These forecasts are far from those raised in October, when an advance of 9.8% including European funds and 7.2% without taking them into account was pointed out. On this occasion, the Executive has chosen to present a single forecast, the 6.5% increase, which already incorporates the impact of the Recovery Plan that Spain will present to Brussels to access the funds.

Decreases in the Ibex 35 with attention to the pandemic

Ibex 35 falls on a mixed day in Europe. The Dax rose 0.21% and the Cac 40, 0.06%; while the FTSE 100 fell by 0.38% and the FTSE Mib, by 0.60%. The Euro Stoxx 50 adds 0.03%.

The ECB minutes published yesterday showed concern about the slow rate of vaccination in the eurozone, which could lead to a delay in the economic recovery, with the risk that the weakness will continue beyond the first quarter of 2021.

Even so, they maintain confidence in a medium-term recovery thanks to the reactivation of the global cycle, supported by strong fiscal stimulus plans (especially in the US) and progress in vaccination campaigns.

As to the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, the region has received more than 100 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 that should help the region’s initially slow inoculation campaign finally gain momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report collected by Reuters.

A total of 104 million doses have been shipped to countries in the European Union and the European Economic Area, with 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said.

The European drug regulator said on Friday it had begun reviewing reports of a bleeding disorder. in people who had received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and that he was also investigating the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the formation of thrombi.

Germany’s head of public health said on Friday that a confinement of between two and four weeks is necessary to stop a third wave of coronavirus in the country.

France is expected to hit the peak of its third COVID-19 wave around April 20, according to forecasts by Paris hospital group AP-HP, accessed by Reuters on Friday.

Daily new COVID-19 infections in France have doubled since February to an average of between 35,000 and 40,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is at a nearly a year high of 5,705.

Euro, oil and gold

The euro gives way and is exchanged at 1,188 greenbacks at the end of the dollar’s worst week of the yearas the unexpectedly weak employment data released in the United States yesterday and the continued lax policy of the Federal Reserve led investors to cut their bets on the greenback.

“In short, the dollar has lost the energy of the rebound of the first quarter, as it happened with the liquidation of the bonds,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

Oil prices go down given the greater supply of large producers and amid concerns about a mixed outlook due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on fuel demand.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe fell 0.19% to $ 63.10 per barrel, while the US WTI fell 0.22% to $ 59.45.

Both contracts are headed for a 2% to 3% drop this week. The decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, to increase supplies by 2 million barrels a day between May and June put pressure on the market.

Gold yields 0.69% to $ 1,746.05, Pressured by the latest gains in the dollar and US bond yields, though the metal was still on track to post its first weekly gain in three weeks.

“Gold has had a pretty decent week because there was a decline in yields on Treasuries and the dollar, although both are showing slight increases this morning and that is weighing on metal prices,” said Michael Hewson, chief analyst at CMC Markets in the UK.