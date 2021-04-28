Ibex-35 rebounds to pre-pandemic levels due to the recovery of banking health

Apr 28 (Reuters) – The Ibex-35 hit highs since before the outbreak of the pandemic on Wednesday, driven by banks after Santander’s quarterly results beat forecasts, with markets enthusiastically welcoming results from Google’s parent company waiting for the minutes of the Federal Reserve.

Santander published better-than-expected first-quarter figures, results that sent a signal that the worst of the coronavirus crisis could have passed by not increasing its provisions against the pandemic and after recording a record profit in its US business.

Although its shares fell for much of the morning after the 5% rise the day before, the Spanish bank ended up turning around and finished among the top positions of the index with a rise of 2.70%.

The other bank stocks followed the same enthusiasm trail: BBVA registered 0.17%, Caixabank increased 0.42%, Sabadell gained 3.43%, and Bankinter gained 2.16%.

Wall Street hit record highs on Wednesday following strong results from Google parent Alphabet, which the day before reported a record profit for the second consecutive quarter and a $ 50 billion share buyback.

The market’s attention was on the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which closes later in the session. A continuing statement is expected given the long journey that the economy still has ahead of the US before recovering its pre-pandemic conditions.

“What we’re going to watch the most is whether the Federal Reserve says anything about reducing asset purchases,” said Jim Caron, a portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“As long as that is not mentioned, we are fine,” he added, explaining that with the worsening of the coronavirus pandemic in many parts of the world, markets would consider any reduction movement premature.

Continue reading the story

Thus, the Ibex-35 closed with a rise of 42.90 points on Wednesday, 0.49%, to 8,799.60 points, its highest level since March 4, 2020.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of large European stocks rose 0.07%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica registered 0.99%, Inditex increased 1.81%, Iberdrola fell 0.83%, Cellnex fell 0.15% and the oil company Repsol rose 2.29% .

At the top of the selective, the technology company Indra stood out, which appreciated by 6.82% after publishing an EBITDA of 63 million euros in the first quarter on Thursday, while Solaria stood out, which fell 4.22 %.

(Information by Darío Fernández; Edited by Janisse Huambachano)