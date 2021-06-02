Ibex 35 futures are trading flat below 9,200 integers

Companies

The CNMV gives the OK to the IPO of Acciona Energía with a reduction of 2,000 million (El Confidencial)

La Caixa reaches 25% of Naturgy and can claim more power (Expansion)

Repsol sells its exploration and production assets in Malaysia and a block in Vietnam to Hibiscus Petroleum (Reuters)

Citigroup lowers Endesa’s recommendation from “buy” to “neutral”, cuts target price from 23.6 to 21.2 euros (Reuters)

BBVA faces a historic strike due to 3,300 layoffs (elEconomista.es)

CaixaBank reduces layoffs to 7,605 and improves ERE conditions (Cinco Días)

Primafrio seeks a valuation of 2,000 million in its IPO (Expansion)

Congress urges Aena to review income from businesses (Expansión)

Almirall will manufacture Seysara for the US in Barcelona (elEconomista.es)

MásMóvil prevails over the big companies in portability in May (Cinco Días)

Iberdrola acquires 1,000 Wallbox fast chargers (Cinco Días)

Amper buys 80% of the Colombian Energy Computer Systems for 800,000 euros (Reuters)

Prim buys Ilunion’s orthopedics business (Expansion)

Socimi Castellana Properties loses 32 million due to Covid (Expansion); Castellana Properties expects to return to pre-Covid sales and influxes this year (elEconomista.es)

Mercadona sells 27 supermarkets for more than one hundred million euros to an Israeli fund (Vozpópuli)

Stellantis could choose Italy to build a new gigafactory in Europe to support its expansion in electric mobility, as the automaker is discussing project conditions with Rome, according to a source close to the matter (Reuters)

Major Italian insurer Generali is expected to launch its takeover on its smaller rival Cattolica between late September and early October, a source close to the situation said on Tuesday, adding that the purchase offer would end in November ( Reuters)

Economy and politics

The US Department of Commerce is failing to do its part to protect national security and keep sensitive technology out of the hands of the Chinese military, according to an advisory report from the US Congress seen by Reuters (Reuters)

The WHO said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for its emergency use list, paving the way for a second Chinese vaccine to be used in poor countries (Reuters)

The OPEC + oil-producing countries agreed on Tuesday to maintain the current pace of gradual supply reduction until July, in an attempt to balance the expectation of recovery in demand against a possible increase in Iranian supply (Reuters)

The European Union is preparing sanctions against Belarus’ national airline and a dozen top officials in the country, according to three diplomats, an interim measure prior to economic sanctions that will be imposed in response to the forced landing of a passenger plane in the country ( Reuters)

Schedule

POLITICS

– The Minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, appears in the commission on the rights of children and adolescents in Congress (1200h)

– The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, attends a meeting with her counterpart from Belgium, Sophie Wilmés in Madrid (1800h)

JOINTS

– Euskaltel holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting in Derio, Bizkaia (1100h)

– Prosegur Cash holds a general shareholders’ meeting exclusively online (1300h)

DIVIDENDS

– Almirall distributes interim dividend for 2020

EVENTS

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, takes part in the inauguration of the Aslan 2021 Congress at IFEMA (1000h); then attend the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Elcano Royal Institute (1130h)

WORKING MARKET

– The Spanish Ministry of Labor publishes monthly unemployment report (May)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

Reuters Poll

Prior

08:00

Germany

Retail Sales MM Real

Apr

-2.0%

7.7%

08:00

Germany

Retail Sales YY Real

Apr

10.1%

11.0%

10:30

United Kingdom

BOE Consumer Credit

Apr

0.500B

-0.535B

10:30

United Kingdom

Mortgage Lending

Apr

6,600B

11,832B

10:30

United Kingdom

Mortgage Approvals

Apr

84,988k

82,735k

11:00

Euro Zone

Producer Prices MM

Apr

0.9%

1.1%

11:00

Euro Zone

Producer Prices YY

Apr

7.3%

4.3%

Financial markets

Financial spreadbetters expect the London FTSE to open 3 points higher, at 7,084, the Frankfurt DAX to open 22 points higher, at 15,589 and the Paris CAC to open 1 point higher, at 6,490.

Japanese stock markets rallied following a surge in the hospitality sector after accelerating vaccines boosted hopes for an economic reopening, while auto maker stocks hit new highs on higher global demand.

Oil prices rose after OPEC and its allies maintained their plan to cautiously return oil supplies in June and July, while expecting fuel demand to pick up strongly during the US summer.