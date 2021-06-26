Ibex 35 futures anticipate moderate purchases above 9,000 integers

Ibex 35 futures: bullish opening in the Ibex 35 that exceeds 9,000 integers

Companies

HSBC cuts Fluidra’s recommendation from “buy” to “hold”, raises price target from 23 to 33.5 euros (.)

S&P lowers Sabadell’s rating and improves its vision of Santander and BBVA (Cinco Días)

Aena expects to recover the dividend after the return to profit in 2022 (Expansion)

Caixabank joins Botín and BBVA to sell almost 90 million of Mediapro (Vozpópuli) debt

Abu Dhabi sells its 20% of Nortegas while the Naturgy takeover bid is settled (Expansion)

The owner of Cortefiel and Springfield does not expect to recover from the crisis until 2022 (Vozpópuli)

US banks pass the Fed’s solvency tests and will be able to increase buybacks and dividends (.)

Nike’s revenues exceed estimates due to higher demand in North America (.)

A Dutch activist group that won a legal battle against Royal Dutch Shell over its climate strategy has urged the company to abandon its appeal and hold joint talks on how to reduce its emissions (.)

Economy and politics

US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed a $ 1.2 trillion Senate deal by both parties to renovate the nation’s roads, bridges and highways and help stimulate the economy (.)

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives has called a meeting to study legislation that will boost economic competitiveness and pressure Beijing on human rights (.)

The United Kingdom will include the Balearic Islands in its “green list” of safe tourist destinations from June 30 (.)

The German GFK consumer confidence index â ???? â ???? rises toâ ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? -0.3â ???? in July, above the -4.0 forecast (.) â ????

Schedule

POLITICS

– The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, appears in the Interior Committee of the Congress (0850h)

– The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, meets with her counterpart from Iraq, Fuad Hussein (1200h), and later they attend a joint press conference in Madrid (1400h)

– The celebration of the European Council ends

DEBT AUCTIONS

– The Treasury announces the bonds and obligations of the following week

JOINTS

– Valencian Finance and Investments holds an ordinary general meeting of shareholders in Valencia (1000h)

DIVIDENDS

– Faes Farma distributes a complementary dividend payable in 2020 of 0.030 euros gross per share

– Trajano Iberia Socimi pays a complementary dividend payable in 2020 of 0.099 euros gross per share

– Corporación Financiera Alba pays a complementary dividend on account for 2021 of 0.50 euros gross per share

EVENTS

– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, in charge of the closing session of the summer courses at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) of Santander (1230h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

01:01

United Kingdom

GfK Consumer Confidence

Jun

-7

-9

08:00

Germany

GfK Consumer Sentiment

Jul

-4.0

-7.0

10:00

Euro Zone

Money-M3 Annual Grwth

may

8.5%

9.2%

12:00

United Kingdom

CBI Distributive Trades

Jun

14

18

14:30

United States

Personal Income MM

may

-2.5%

-13.1%

14:30

United States

Personal Consump Real MM

may

-0.1%

14:30

United States

Consumption, Adjusted MM

may

0.4%

0.5%

14:30

United States

Core PCE Price Index MM

may

0.6%

0.7%

16:00

United States

U Mich Sentiment Final

Jun

86.5

86.4

Financial markets

Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open 8 points higher, to 7,118, the Frankfurt DAX open 18 points higher, to 15,607, and the Paris CAC open 11 points higher. points, up to 6,642.

Asian stocks rose, replicating overnight Wall Street gains that pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices to record highs after US President Joe Biden endorsed a two-party infrastructure deal in the Senate.

Oil prices were rising and headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains as growth in demand is seen to outstrip supply, on bets that OPEC + producers will be cautious about returning more. production to market from August.