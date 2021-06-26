Ibex 35 futures anticipate moderate purchases above 9,000 integers

Ibex 35 futures: bullish opening in the Ibex 35 that exceeds 9,000 integers
Companies
HSBC cuts Fluidra’s recommendation from “buy” to “hold”, raises price target from 23 to 33.5 euros (.)
S&P lowers Sabadell’s rating and improves its vision of Santander and BBVA (Cinco Días)
Aena expects to recover the dividend after the return to profit in 2022 (Expansion)
Caixabank joins Botín and BBVA to sell almost 90 million of Mediapro (Vozpópuli) debt
Abu Dhabi sells its 20% of Nortegas while the Naturgy takeover bid is settled (Expansion)
The owner of Cortefiel and Springfield does not expect to recover from the crisis until 2022 (Vozpópuli)
US banks pass the Fed’s solvency tests and will be able to increase buybacks and dividends (.)
Nike’s revenues exceed estimates due to higher demand in North America (.)
A Dutch activist group that won a legal battle against Royal Dutch Shell over its climate strategy has urged the company to abandon its appeal and hold joint talks on how to reduce its emissions (.)
Economy and politics
US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed a $ 1.2 trillion Senate deal by both parties to renovate the nation’s roads, bridges and highways and help stimulate the economy (.)
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives has called a meeting to study legislation that will boost economic competitiveness and pressure Beijing on human rights (.)
The United Kingdom will include the Balearic Islands in its “green list” of safe tourist destinations from June 30 (.)
The German GFK consumer confidence index â ???? â ???? rises toâ ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? â ???? -0.3â ???? in July, above the -4.0 forecast (.) â ????
Schedule
POLITICS
– The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, appears in the Interior Committee of the Congress (0850h)
– The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, meets with her counterpart from Iraq, Fuad Hussein (1200h), and later they attend a joint press conference in Madrid (1400h)
– The celebration of the European Council ends
DEBT AUCTIONS
– The Treasury announces the bonds and obligations of the following week
JOINTS
– Valencian Finance and Investments holds an ordinary general meeting of shareholders in Valencia (1000h)
DIVIDENDS
– Faes Farma distributes a complementary dividend payable in 2020 of 0.030 euros gross per share
– Trajano Iberia Socimi pays a complementary dividend payable in 2020 of 0.099 euros gross per share
– Corporación Financiera Alba pays a complementary dividend on account for 2021 of 0.50 euros gross per share
EVENTS
– The Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, in charge of the closing session of the summer courses at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP) of Santander (1230h)
Macroeconomic data
Local Time
Country / Region
Indicator Name
Period
. Poll
Prior
01:01
United Kingdom
GfK Consumer Confidence
Jun
-7
-9
08:00
Germany
GfK Consumer Sentiment
Jul
-4.0
-7.0
10:00
Euro Zone
Money-M3 Annual Grwth
may
8.5%
9.2%
12:00
United Kingdom
CBI Distributive Trades
Jun
14
18
14:30
United States
Personal Income MM
may
-2.5%
-13.1%
14:30
United States
Personal Consump Real MM
may
-0.1%
14:30
United States
Consumption, Adjusted MM
may
0.4%
0.5%
14:30
United States
Core PCE Price Index MM
may
0.6%
0.7%
16:00
United States
U Mich Sentiment Final
Jun
86.5
86.4
Financial markets
Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open 8 points higher, to 7,118, the Frankfurt DAX open 18 points higher, to 15,607, and the Paris CAC open 11 points higher. points, up to 6,642.
Asian stocks rose, replicating overnight Wall Street gains that pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices to record highs after US President Joe Biden endorsed a two-party infrastructure deal in the Senate.
Oil prices were rising and headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains as growth in demand is seen to outstrip supply, on bets that OPEC + producers will be cautious about returning more. production to market from August.