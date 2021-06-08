Ibex 35 futures anticipate a pause after yesterday’s rebound

Companies

Telefónica and Liberty design the IPO option for their shared subsidiary starting in 2024 (Cinco Días)

Goldman Sachs cuts IAG recommendation to “neutral” (.)

A Madrid court maintains the precautionary measures in the case on contract modification due to the pandemic initiated by Dufry against Aena (.)

Meliá launches the first large sale of covid hotels: it transfers eight assets to Bankinter (El Confidencial)

The CNMV will review the accounts of renewables firms for the value of the assets (Cinco Días)

Sabadell will sell to Intrum 20% of the capital that it still has in Solvia (Cinco Días)

Renfe gives Ferrovial the service on board its AVE for 272 million (Cinco Días)

Acciona Energía admits an impact of 30 million due to the cut that the Government is preparing (El Confidencial)

Indra entrusts Arcano with the sale of its mortgage management business (Expansión)

Sacyr executes the expansion to pay a flexible dividend of 0.054 euros gross (.)

The US approved Biogen’s aducanumab as the first treatment to target a probable cause of Alzheimer’s disease, despite controversy over whether clinical tests show the drug works, sending the company’s shares skyrocketing (.)

The European Union has asked financial market participants to suggest legislative changes to help them transfer compensation for euro derivatives from London to the bloc (.)

Airbus delivers 50 aircraft in May, bringing its total so far this year to 220, 38% more than in May 2020 (.)

Economy and politics

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by the United States government concluded that the hypothesis that the virus came out of a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan is plausible and warrants further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday on the basis of in sources familiar with the classified document (.)

The Japanese economy contracted 3.9% in the first quarter, a slower pace than was initially reported (-5.1%) and than expected (-4.8%), thanks to lower cuts in spending on facilities and equipment, but the coronavirus pandemic continued to deal a major blow to demand (.)

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition asks the CNMC to investigate the electricity market (Cinco Días)

Schedule

POLITICS

– Council of Ministers (0930h)

– Plenary of the Congress (1500h)

– Control session of the Government in the Senate attended by the Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño (1600h)

DEBT AUCTIONS

– The Treasury auctions 6 and 12 month bills

DIVIDENDS

– Altia Consultores distributes a complementary dividend payable for 2020 of 0.156 euros gross per share

SEALS

– ArcelorMittal holds ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings (1330h)

EVENTS

– The two-day International Economic Expansion Forum begins in Alcalá de Henares, with the opening speech by the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera (1555h), followed by the Governors of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos and from the Bank of Portugal, Mario Centeno (1630h); and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Arancha González Laya (1815h)

– The Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, participates in a sustainable digitization event organized by Microsoft (1100h); in the afternoon he intervenes in the opening of the III Congress of the Federation of Workers’ Commission Services (1700h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

08:00

Germany

Industrial Output MM

Apr

0.5%

2.5%

11:00

Germany

ZEW Economic Sentiment

Jun

86.0

84.4

11:00

Germany

ZEW Current Conditions

Jun

-27.8

-40.1

11:00

Euro Zone

GDP Revised QQ

Q1

-0.6%

-0.6%

11:00

Euro Zone

GDP Revised YY

Q1

-1.8%

-1.8%

14:30

United States

International Trade $

Apr

-69.0B

-74.4B

16:00

United States

JOLTS Job Openings

Apr

8.300M

8.123M

Financial markets

Financial markets expect the London FTSE to open 2 points lower, at 7,076, the Frankfurt DAX to open 13 points lower, at 15,665, and the Paris CAC to open 6 points higher, at 6,550.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index reversed course and fell slightly as losses from market heavyweights offset gains from drug companies after Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug received the go-ahead from the United States.

Oil prices lost more ground as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude oil and fuels was accentuated by a report showing that China’s oil imports fell in May.