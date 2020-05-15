The week we have just left behind yields a debit balance of close to 3% and places us in a very delicate moment. It would seem that we are juggling the supports.

Technical analysis

DOWN TREND VALUES

Short term

Medium term

Long term

The week that we have just closed has been clearly bearish for all the stock markets of the Old Continent but it is true that the feelings that the different indices leave us are not the same for everyone. For example, if we look at the Italian index this suggests weakness, but without breaking supports for the moment. If we look at Cac 40 or Euro Stoxx 50 these suggest a pause within the rebound phase, but without the implications that they may fall to the March lows. While the Dax suggests that even if he corrected more here nothing would have happened. Let’s say you can afford to drop something else without anything really happening. However, the Ibex tells us that it is very weak and that We either bounce back hard or head straight for the March lows.

This Thursday we lost the support that had been slowing down the falls in the last month and a half, that of 6,580 points, and either things are imminently changing or we are going for the March lows in the 5,814 points. Without ruling out, even, that they are perforated. In which case we have the next stop in the 5,200-5,250 points: the lows of 2002. In recent weeks we have commented on several occasions that we have not known how to rebound of the bags. We have done it more timidly and we ran the risk that when the others, mainly Wall Sreet, took a small and deserved rest within the vertical rebound, we would have to pay for the occasional dishes and fall as the most. It usually happens that what is weakest is what falls the most when the block markets enter a new corrective section and those are us: the Ibex.

Ibex 35 daily chart

