The European indices concluded the day with strong increases: the Ibex 35 had an excellent close, being above the resistance of 7,500, at 7,626, almost 3% and 218 points. The German Dax is up 3.88% 466 points! closing at 12,487 and the Euro Stoxx 50 is up 3.5% closing at 3,269.

Spanish banks have been a good part of today’s party, with important increases:

It is very important that they manage to maintain levels, since in order for the banking sector to be able to rise and confirm that it has formed a floor, Banco Santander should break 2.52 euros and BBVA 3.264 euros.

Graphs of Banco Santander and BBVA in daily graph. Levels to monitor.

What reasons support the rises?

PMI data in Europe they have been better than expected, but they are still very bad and in the US the ISM non-manufacturing PMI has been worse than expected, however the market has ignored them and can even be said to have interpreted them as acceptable since they have not moved the market after its publication and have allowed the stock markets to continue rising.

In Europe, the fact that the Recovery Plan was approved is fueling hope and optimism regarding economic recovery. We have had three months of endless discussions within the European Union.

Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, proposed and approved a “Recovery Plan”Through which it will give access to 750,000 million in aid, distributed between subsidies and loans.

It is also commented that the European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to expand the stimulus in light of the macroeconomic data that is being obtained.

In U.S.AThat Trump did not talk about the Trade War with China last Friday, added to the optimism that is causing the hope of a much faster recovery than expected is causing the stock markets to rise. I do not think this is the case, far from it, but the markets are the ones that are right and not the one who writes about them.

We must not lose sight of the fact that the US Department of Commerce warns of new economic restrictions on 33 Chinese companies and institutions that will take effect from June 5. This is delicate because of the retaliation that could be taken from China. It is worth remembering the importance that the Commercial War has for American technology companies.

Let us carefully follow that optimism approaches euphoria.

