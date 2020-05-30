The markets have an important technical appointment today, the closing the monthly candle. Depending on its closure, the markets will take one direction or another and everything depends on factors linked to Trump and China.

Yesterday the Spanish index was waiting for what might happen today to break or not the important resistance level that it has at 7,210 points.

What happened?

The fear of bags has returned. This time the cause is not the coronavirus or fear of a new wave of infections, but something very dangerous for the bags: the tensions with China that increase again and the fear of intensification of the Commercial War.

Trump announced yesterday afternoon that today Friday would give a press conference “on China” but didn’t go into detail, automatically US markets began to turn at 8:00 p.m. The European cash markets had already closed and the future of the IBEX 35 closed at that time. The European futures of the Dax and the EURO STOXX 50 close at 22:00 and they did pick up the impact of Trump’s announcement.

The DOW JONES Ind that was rising turned around and in the end closed down 0.58% losing compared to the previous day, almost 148 points.

Where is the problem of Trump and China

We have weeks where Trump’s pressure on China has been increasing and we counted it from Investment Strategies, Trump knows that the pressure on China makes you win vote expectations in the polls as animosity against China grows among the Americans.

As the electoral campaign in the United States draws closer, Trump increases the pressure and does not stop his accusations to win the intention of voting in front of his opposition, which he calls soft on China:

“China is in a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate for Sleepy Joe Biden to win the presidential race so that they can continue to scam the United States, as they have done for decades, until I arrived!”

Trump has publicly blamed China for cover-up of first coronavirus cases and he has blamed it for both the virus and the severity it has had in the United States.

The problems with China are not limited to this, the pressure has also increased due to the Hong Kong situation and the Chinese security law that threatens the independence of the former British colony. The law was passed Thursday by the Chinese People’s Congress.

It is also present in the midst of all this situation, the conflict between China and India over their border dispute.

It is not known where Trump will go or what he will say, what is clear is that there is a fear in the market for the upsurge that the Trade War could take. Technology companies are the most affected by this tension and they have been showing their concern and doubts for six days.

The closing of the markets today pending Trump

Today’s close is going to be crucial for the evolution of the stock markets in the short term. On the daily chart they are forming a very ugly figure but you cannot comment on anything until the candle has closed on the daily chart.

The future of DOW JONES Ind daily chart

It is trading in its night market see the bad aspect that it is beginning to take (ellipse)

Graphic of the future of DOW JONES Ind G1D

The IBEX 35 counted

It’s also getting “ugly”.

IBEX 35 G1D chart

Trump has the floor and the markets will respond to it.

