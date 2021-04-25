Iberpapel: buy looking for land | Investment Strategies

Iberpapel valuation multiples

Iberpapel is the Spanish paper company with the most attractive valuation multiples and high growth potential. The sector has a strong capacity for growth and sustainability: the product as a substitute for plastic, the natural renewable and sustainable raw material, and an energy-generating industry. All this means that it receives a positive assessment by fundamental analysis (see “Fundamental analysis of the paper sector: we compare multiples and valuation”).

Iberpapel total score with premium quantitative technical indicators

Shares with the most potential according to the market consensus

Ibex 35 shares with more potential according to the market consensus. 5 of them with more than 20% potential.

The action of Iberpapel receives a total score of 8 points out of a maximum of 10 with our technical indicators quantitative. A high score that is clearly above the approved one and that had not been reached since August 2018. For this, the algorithm has to detect that most patterns (Trend, Moment, Volume and Volatility or Range) present positive readings in the time frames that we analyze (medium and long term).

Iberpapel on daily chart with amplitude range, MACD oscillator and trading volume

A graphical analysis of Iberpapel allows us to appreciate how the price series begins to build up significant highs / lows in recent quarters. A structure that is supported by a strong increase in volume and bullish divergences in oscillators. We think that the price is building a floor that deactivates the bearish dynamics that has dominated in recent years. In this way, We work with a sustained bullish scenario for the medium / long term and we think that you can look for long or buyer positions. A first starting stop would be below 17.40, which is an approximation of the bullish guideline that starts from last year’s lows.

