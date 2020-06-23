Iberostar Tenerife It was the only Group A team that had not tasted the honeys of victory in the final phase ACB and he has managed to pay tribute to himself in an intense meeting in front of the Joventut Badalona. The Catalans see how their reduced options to qualify are completely diluted after giving up 82-80 against the Canaries. Highly highlighted the performance of Lundberg, leading scorer among the island, who receive a well-deserved award for their effort.

⚡️ He armed the shot at full speed and … TRIPLAZO of @ n_zeis2 on the possession horn! #LigaEndesa – Live at @MovistarPlus pic.twitter.com/Z1WfllpP5S – Endesa League (@ACBCOM) June 23, 2020