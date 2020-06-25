End to group A in the final phase of the ACB. In a day in which none of the teams played anything, there were several surprises and games in which no one put too much energy.

Barcelona 86–87 Tenerife

In a match that seemed like a training session but had an exciting end, Iberostar Tenerife was happy to beat Barcelona with two free throws by Fran Guerra with 5 tenths to go.

Brandon Davies with 20 points was the best of the match and Konate with 18 led the insulars.

Joventut 76-74 Baskonia

Baskonia had the second place already tied and there was no possibility of reaching the lead, which was noted in the match. The bad news was Granger’s injury, which damaged the achilles tendon he was standing for a few months ago.

Turkish Kanter, from Joventut, and Italian Polonara, from Baskonia, were the top scorers of the match with 18 points. The Basques are already waiting for a rival for the semifinals

Unicaja 78-65 Bilbao Basket

The Andalusians finish this season with good feelings. Luis Casimiro’s men knew that they had a complicated group, but they have given their all and have been close to achieving the classification.

The Basques, meanwhile, end their participation with a single victory. Adams led the Andalusian score with 19 points, while Rousselle returned to be the most outstanding of the Mumbru with 14