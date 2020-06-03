MADRID, Jun 3 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Ibero-American Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan has called for “a new social pact that will serve not only to get out of this crisis, but also to achieve a more promising and just future.”

This was stated during the ‘More Iberoamerica. Our common company ‘, attended by King Felipe VI and 23 presidents of business organizations of the Council of Ibero-American Entrepreneurs (CEIB) and the International Organization of Employers (OIE) to discuss the new challenges posed by the pandemic in Ibero-America.

Grynspan has also highlighted the importance of “committed leadership and social dialogue” in these “difficult times”, referring to the health and economic crisis stemming from the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is the first that Ibero-American authorities and business organizations have held since the start of the crisis. During the meeting, the presidents of the employers’ organizations analyzed the priorities of the companies to emerge stronger after the crisis and the role that their organizations are fulfilling in the common objective of reinforcing and promoting Ibero-America, especially in the current context of the health emergency and economic of the coronavirus.

The leaders have agreed that it is time to join forces and “embark on a crusade for investment promoted from the highest level to get out of the crisis.”

During his speech, the President of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, thanked King Felipe VI for his presence at the meeting. “It shows the strong support for the strategic relationship between our countries and their companies, always helping to build bridges between economies and cultures,” he said.

In turn, the President of the OIE, Erol Kiresepi, has highlighted the emergence of opportunities for “digitization, innovation, for investments in research, science and technology, for productive linkages and access to new markets”.

In addition to Rebeca Grynspan and Antonio Garamendi, the meeting was attended by the Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto; the president of the International Organization of Employers (OIE), Erol Kiresepi, and the president of the Council of Ibero-American Entrepreneurs (CEIB) and the Andorran Business Confederation (CEA), Gerard Cadena, among others.