As the note of the organization says:

This year we planned to hold a new edition of the Iberian Warriors in Zaragoza on October 30 and 31, 2020. After a long and consensual decision with all those involved (promoters, people in charge of the venue, groups and the most important ones, the public), we have decided to move the Iberian Warriors 2020 on March 12 and 13, 2021. In addition, we announced more names to be added to the poster and we announced that in the autumn of 2021, the edition will be held Iberian Warriors 2021.

This only assumes that it is a transfer to March 2021 of the 2020 edition, but there will also be a Iberian Warriors Metalfest 2021In Autumn, as usual, that is, in 2021 we will have two editions of the festival. We will soon reveal some detail.

The Iberian Warrior Metal Fest 2020 It will therefore be on March 12 and 13, 2021 at the Civic Center of Valdefierro (Zaragoza).

In the absence of the headliners of each day in the Iberian Warriors Metal Fest 2020, that we are going to keep the intrigue a little longer, the La Riojans join the cartel Chamberthe finns Convulse in one of his rare live appearances and the French Agressor.

The tickets purchased for the October edition will be valid for the new date and even then there will be a period of 10 days from now to request their return at the same points of sale that the original ones were purchased.

Similarly, the offer of € 55 the 2-day subscription for another 10 days through our online sales platforms my access and metaltrip.com, until the end of the 22 tickets left to sell from the launch offer. On May 25, the tickets of the Iberian Warriors Metal Fest 2020, will have their final price of € 65.

The bands confirmed so far for the edition of the Iberian Warriors Metal Fest 2020 to be held on March 12 and 13, 2021 are as follows:

Agressor

Chamber

Catamenia

Cauldron

Convulse

Demilich

Metator

Perennial Insolation

Sojouner

Tottengot

We know that difficult times are happening for live music and leisure, but even so we do not cease in our efforts to do what we like the most, to make authentic parties where the protagonist is music.

We will soon reveal more news related to the Iberian Warriors Metal Fest 2020 and 2021, as well as the bands that are still to be announced and another idea that we are going to publish shortly and that will appeal to many @ Extreme Metal fans.